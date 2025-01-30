Technological Advancements Drive Innovation In Market: Key Trend Transformation in the Roofing Underlayment Market 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The roofing underlayment market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $28.01 billion in 2024 to $29.64 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth during the past period can be attributed to factors such as residential and commercial construction, advancements in roofing materials, improved weatherproofing and moisture control, building codes and regulations, roof repairs and maintenance, and the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable underlayment materials.

How Big Is the Global Roofing Underlayment Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The roofing underlayment market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is forecast to reach $38.62 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth is driven by factors such as the demand for energy-efficient roofing systems, the rise of impact-resistant underlayment materials, the adoption of smart roofing underlayment solutions, green and cool roofing practices, retrofitting and renovation projects, and the aging of building infrastructure. Key trends during the forecast period include the rise of self-adhesive and peel-and-stick underlayment, the use of synthetic and high-performance materials, solar-integrated roofing underlayment, digital monitoring and remote diagnostics, fire-resistant underlayment, and drone-assisted roof inspections.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Roofing Underlayment Market?

The expansion in both residential and non-residential building construction is anticipated to drive the growth of the roofing underlayment market in the future. Construction involves the assembly and creation of structures that provide shelter for homes or businesses. Roofing underlayments are essential in all types of buildings, serving as a protective barrier between the framing materials and the top layer of shingles, helping to prevent water leaks in roof construction.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Roofing Underlayment Market Share?

Major companies operating in the roofing underlayment market include DowDuPont, Atlas Roofing Industries Inc., Monier Roofing Pvt Ltd., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, CertainTeed Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Roofing Underlayment Market Size?

Technological advancements are becoming an important trend in the roofing underlayment market. Leading companies in the sector are concentrating on technological innovations to satisfy consumer demands and enhance their market position.

How Is the Global Roofing Underlayment Market Segmented?

The roofing underlayment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Asphalt-Saturated Felt, Rubberized Asphalt, Non-Bitumen Synthetic

2) By Installation Method: Self-Adhesive, Mechanically Attached

3) By Barrier Property: Water-Resistant, Waterproof

4) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial, Non-Residential Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Asphalt-Saturated Felt: Organic Felt, Fiberglass Felt

2) By Rubberized Asphalt: Self-Adhering Rubberized Asphalt, Non-Self-Adhering Rubberized Asphalt

3) By Non-Bitumen Synthetic: Polypropylene-Based, Polyethylene-Based

The Leading Region in the Roofing Underlayment Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the roofing underlayment market in 2024. The regions covered in the roofing underlayment market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Roofing Underlayment Market?

Roofing underlayment is a layer positioned between the shingles and the roof deck. This waterproof or water-resistant material is applied directly to the roof deck before other roofing materials are added, serving as an additional protective layer for the home.

