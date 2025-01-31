Global Aeroengine Composites Market Forecast To Reach $4.85 Billion By 2029 With 12.9% Annual Growth

Aeroengine Composites Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The aeroengine composites market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $2.55 billion in 2024 to $2.98 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the need for weight reduction, rising demands for improved fuel efficiency, regulatory emissions standards, and a growing focus on engine performance.

How Big Is the Global Aeroengine Composites Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aeroengine composites market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $4.85 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight aircraft, ongoing development of advanced composite materials, stricter emission regulations, growing adoption of carbon fiber composites, and a heightened focus on sustainable aviation. Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of 3D printing in composite manufacturing, advancements in nano-composites for aeroengines, the use of hybrid composite structures, the development of self-healing composites, and an emphasis on recycling and the circular economy in composite production.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Aeroengine Composites Market?

The ongoing demand for low-fuel engines is expected to drive the growth of the aero-engine composites market. Aircraft engines with low fuel consumption not only help reduce carbon dioxide emissions but also lower operational costs for airline companies. The rising global demand for oil and diminishing reserves are contributing to higher oil prices, which in turn increases the need for fuel-efficient engines. By using less fuel, improved fuel efficiency can save airlines significant amounts of money. The use of aero-engine composites helps reduce the overall weight of the aircraft, enhancing its fuel efficiency.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Aeroengine Composites Market Share?

Major companies operating in the aeroengine composites market include Solvay SA, Meggitt plc, Hexcel Corporation, Albany Engineered Composites Inc., Fischer Advanced Composite Components AG

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Aeroengine Composites Market Size?

Technological advancement is a significant trend gaining traction in the aeroengine composites market. Manufacturers of aero-engine composites are increasingly prioritizing the adoption of advanced technologies to produce composites that enhance engine fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions.

How Is the Global Aeroengine Composites Market Segmented?

The aeroengine composites market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymer Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Metal Matrix Composites

2) By Component: Fan Blades, Fan Case, Guide Vanes, Shrouds, Other Components

3) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft

Subsegments:

1) By Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs): Epoxy-Based Composites, Phenolic-Based Composites, Thermoplastic Composites

2) By Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): Carbon Fiber Reinforced CMCs, Silicon Carbide Reinforced CMCs

3) By Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs): Aluminum Matrix Composites, Titanium Matrix Composites, Magnesium Matrix Composites

The Leading Region in the Aeroengine Composites Market is:

North America was the largest region in the aeroengine composites market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Aeroengine Composites Market?

Aero-engine composites are materials composed of two or more components, used in the production of various aerospace engines. These composites help reduce the overall weight of the aircraft and enhance fuel efficiency. They provide high strength, thermal stability, and impact resistance. Additionally, aero-engine composites are easy to assemble and resistant to fatigue and corrosion.

