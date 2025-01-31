Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Vehicle Adoption Drives Growth: Key Factor Shaping the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2025"

It will grow to $91.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $43.03 billion in 2024 to $50.13 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. This growth in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as a greater focus on vehicle safety, regulatory requirements for safety features, rising consumer awareness, the integration of ADAS in premium vehicles, and the increasing complexity of modern vehicles.

How Big Is the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $91.37 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, the need for accurate and efficient diagnostics to reduce repair times and costs, rising investment in AI for ADAS, and the integration of V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication. Key trends in the forecast period include the development of AI-based driver monitoring systems, the expansion of augmented reality (AR) in head-up displays, enhanced connectivity through advanced sensors, the evolution of automated parking systems, and the integration of machine learning to improve decision-making in ADAS.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6078&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market?

The growing adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the future growth of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. Autonomous vehicles, also known as self-driving or driverless cars, are equipped with advanced technologies and systems that allow them to operate and navigate without direct human input. These vehicles rely on ADAS for features like emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring to ensure the safety of both passengers and pedestrians.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Share?

Major companies operating in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market include Continental AG, Nippon Denso Co. Ltd., Magna International, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors NV.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size?

Technological advancements are a prominent trend gaining momentum in the ADAS market. Key players in the ADAS industry are concentrating on creating innovative technological solutions to enhance their market position by incorporating next-generation ADAS technologies into their products, including sensor fusion, embedded vision, HMI, software infrastructure, and AUTOSAR.

How Is the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmented?

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System Type: Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System, Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Adaptive Cruise Control System, Blind Spot Object Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Other System Types

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses, Trucks

Subsegments:

1) By Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS

2) By Drowsiness Monitor System: Camera-Based Systems, Steering Pattern Recognition Systems

3) By Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS): Parallel Parking Assist, Perpendicular Parking Assist, Valet Parking Assist

4) By Adaptive Cruise Control System: Standard Adaptive Cruise Control, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

5) By Blind Spot Object Detection System: Radar-Based Systems, Camera-Based Systems

6) By Lane Departure Warning System: Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Prevention

7) By Adaptive Front-lighting System: Dynamic Cornering Lights, Automatic High Beam Control

8) By Other System Types: Collision Avoidance Systems, Traffic Sign Recognition Systems, Forward Collision Warning Systems

The Leading Region in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is:

North America was the largest region in the ADAS market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market?

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are passive or active electronic systems created to minimize human error in vehicle operations. These systems use various technologies to support the driver and enhance driving performance. Sensors like radar and cameras collect information to either assist the driver or take automatic actions, helping to prevent injuries and fatalities from car accidents.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Catalytic Converter Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catalytic-converter-global-market-report

Earthmoving Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/earthmoving-global-market-report

Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobiles-and-heavy-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.