Budget Saudi partners with Azooz Bakr to bring people together with “Quit Screens to Scenes” Initiative

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budget Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s leading car rental company, has launched an exciting initiative to bring friends, families, and loved ones together. Underlining its commitment to empowering people to embark on rewarding travel and transportation experiences, the company has partnered with Saudi influencer Azooz Bakr to enliven special occasions, celebrate cherished moments, and create memories.

At a time when more people are spending more time online than ever, Budget Saudi’s new initiative — “Quit Screens to Scenes” — has been introduced to inspire consumers across the Kingdom to immerse themselves in real-world connections, transforming virtual engagements into meaningful, in-person experiences.

True to Budget Saudi Arabia’s values and in keeping with the company’s mission to curate transporting adventures for its customers, the initiative will provide a new service to consumers. Instead of sending a digital message — be it through a text or an email — to a friend or family member when celebrating occasions or anniversaries such as birthdays, job promotions, and new career milestones, Budget Saudi will offer people the chance to reconnect with those closest to them and take part in special on-ground celebrations.

Participants will be personally driven by Azooz Bakr to surprise and celebrate with their loved ones, transforming virtual interactions into truly special occasions. Budget Saudi Arabia will handle all logistics, making the experience as smooth, seamless, and straightforward as possible, emphasizing that celebrating real-world connections can be just as simple as sending a virtual message — and much more rewarding.

Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President and Group CEO, Budget Saudi Arabia, said: “At Budget Saudi, we take great pride in KEEP MOVING people where they need to be. We understand that this is important —when bringing loved ones together to celebrate the moments and occasions that matter most to them. In doing this, we recognize that our work transcends simply enabling customers to move from point A to point B: the move that breaks the shackles of status quo to freedom of creativity and empowerment. It empowers people to enrich their lives by strengthening their bonds with those closest to them. No matter how far away they might be. ‘Quit Screens to Scenes’ was created to do precisely that, transforming people’s personal celebrations and lives by bridging the gap between the virtual world and the real world.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77be71a6-1e02-44d1-a0e1-82ee22325b84





