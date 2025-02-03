Reiki Master and Positive Energy Role Model Paula Vail of Wellness Inspired Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paula Vail is an accomplished woman who is many things. She is an author. She is a Reiki Master and trains others in this age-old stress release and healing technique. She is the host of her own weekly TV and radio show called Elevating Your Life on KMET Radio and TV in California. She is the owner of a business focused on wellness disciplines and the pursuit of a more balanced life. Chiefly, Paula is someone who has learned to focus on joy, and on having an exciting time in life, laughing and dancing no matter what is flying in our face (which for her has include illnesses that impacted on her pet and family members.) Paula’s focus has always been to be a positive energy in the world. She was featured in New York City Times Square by the Continental Who’s Who organization as a Pinnacle Professional and has been featured in, and on the cover of multiple magazines. This includes recently in “Publishers Weekly,” Speak Magazine, and two times in the “Women of Distinction Magazine” for her achievements in business and life.

When her beloved White Shephard dog was diagnosed with cancer, Paula explored Reiki as a way to help her and ended up prolonging her life for 2 more years. Animals, she says, are equally receptive to Reiki as humans are, and sometimes even more sensitive on other levels. That was the beginning of more than 25 years of practicing the art of Reiki. Reiki is a Japanese healing practice that is derived from 2 words in that language Rei meaning divine wisdom and Ki, which means life force energy. Learning the modality of Reiki has been life changing for Paula.

“I start each day with a morning prayer. Then I think of something I am grateful for. When challenges come along, especially health challenges, all we can do is be our best for the loved one going through it. We must acknowledge that life always gives us challenges, and many things are beyond our control, so we must just let them go. Realizing what you can or cannot do about things can make a real difference.”

In her podcast Paula addressed her philosophies on happiness in depth. She talks about her best-selling book “Why Am I So Happy?” which recently received a Silver Medal from the Global Book Association. Paula dreams of seeing her book become a movie one day and believes that will manifest in the near future! She has also written on other topics, including training manuals for Level I and II Reiki practitioners.

Paula also revealed her many years of work as a Reiki Master and how she studied for her advanced credentials in Machu Picchu, Peru -- a most apt place to explore deep connections, spirituality, and relaxation. She also shared her passion for dancing.

“Dance, sing, and do anything you enjoy. It is a happiness trigger. There have been several studies and there is proof that dancing improves our health. Whenever you feel challenged turn up the volume on a favorite song and dance and laugh.”

In addition to her happiness tools and Reiki healing, Paula is trained in Shamanism. She combines all of these tools in a healing practice she calls Wellness Inspired. The facilities include a crystal heating bed and accoutrements for tranquility.

Paula has been an entrepreneur, a restaurant owner, an author, a dog rescuer, and more. The one unifying theme of it all, is being a positive energy in the world.

Paula has interviewed various guests from all over the world and shared their inspirations during her Elevating Your Life broadcasts. She is excited about talking with Jim and being on the other side of the mic. It made for an exciting podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Paula Vail in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, January 28th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-reiki-master-and-positive/id1785721253?i=1000686742056

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-reiki-master-262493898/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6A6uR6sQf4mp00lQCYdKKo

For more information about Paula Vail and all that she does, visit her website www.wellnessinspired.com

