Weather Forecasting Systems Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weather forecasting systems market has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.6 billion in 2024 to $2.7 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to advancements in climate research and monitoring, natural disaster preparedness, agriculture and crop management, air and sea transportation, and the effects of climate change.

How Big Is the Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The weather forecasting systems market is anticipated to experience steady growth in the coming years, reaching $3.2 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth is driven by the integration of renewable energy, the rise of smart agriculture, an increase in extreme weather events, environmental conservation efforts, and advancements in space exploration and astronomy. Key trends in the forecast period include high-resolution weather modeling, the incorporation of AI and machine learning, weather data visualization, integration with weather apps, and space-based weather monitoring.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Weather Forecasting Systems Market?

The growing use of renewable energy sources is a major factor driving the expansion of the weather forecasting systems market. The variability of renewable energy generation, especially wind and solar power, which depends on weather conditions, requires accurate forecasting systems to minimize downtime and enhance efficiency.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Weather Forecasting Systems Market Share?

Major companies operating in the weather forecasting systems market include The Weather Company, Sutron Corporation, Campbell Scientific Inc., Airmar Technology Corporation, All Weather Co.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Weather Forecasting Systems Market Size?

The increasing use of advanced weather monitoring systems is a key trend gaining traction in the market. Leading companies in the weather forecasting systems industry are concentrating on developing these advanced systems to enhance their market position.

How Is the Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market Segmented?

The weather forecasting systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range

2) By Component: Data Loggers, Software, Sensors And Hardware

3) By Equipment: Barometer, Anemometer, Hygrometer, Rain Gauge, Thermometer, Sling Psychrometer, Weather Balloons

4) By End User: Aviation, Military, Energy, Agriculture, Marine, Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Short-Range Forecasting: Nowcasting, Up To 3 days

2) By Medium-Range Forecasting: 3 To 10 days

3) By Long-Range Forecasting: 10 days To Several Months, Seasonal Forecasting

The Leading Region in the Weather Forecasting Systems Market is:

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the weather forecasting systems market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions included in the weather forecasting systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Weather Forecasting Systems Market?

Weather forecasting systems use a combination of technology and science to predict the atmospheric conditions for a specific time and place. These forecasts are created by collecting data on current weather conditions, such as temperature, humidity, and wind, and then applying meteorological knowledge to estimate how the atmosphere will change over time.

