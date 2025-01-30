Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Set for Strong Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report:

• The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• The US accounted for approximately 50% of the total Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2023. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• In the US, moderate to severe cases of IBD were higher than mild cases in 2023.

• The 18-44 years age group in the US had the highest number of IBD cases in 2023.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of prevalent IBD cases, followed by the UK in 2023.

• The largest IBD market size in the 7MM was in the US in 2023.

• The most common medications used to treat IBD include ASA anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-TNF therapies, IL antagonists, JAK inhibitors, TLR 9 agonists, and integrins, among others.

• With the introduction of emerging therapies like obefazimod, MORF-057, tulisokibart, and others, the IBD market is expected to grow significantly.

• In January 2025, Eli Lilly & Company announced that the US FDA approved Omvoh® (mirikizumab-mrkz) for treating moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease in adults. Omvoh was previously approved in October 2023 for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

• In May 2024, Johnson & Johnson submitted applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the Marketing Authorization Application for TREMFYA® (guselkumab) to include the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in adults.

• Emerging drugs for IBD include Mirikizumab, RHB-104, ZEPOSIA® (ozanimod; RPC1063), and others.

• Key companies involved in the IBD therapeutic market include Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and others.

• The Inflammatory Bowel Disease and cancer treatment market is expected to grow significantly, driven by new therapy approvals and advancements in screening techniques.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Overview

Inflammatory bowel disease encompasses two primary disorders, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, characterized by chronic gastrointestinal tract inflammation. While they share similar symptoms, they differ in the nature and location of inflammation. Crohn's disease can affect any part of the digestive tract, commonly impacting the end of the small intestine (ileum) and the beginning of the large intestine (colon). Its inflammation may permeate the entire bowel wall in patches, leaving healthy tissue interspersed. On the other hand, ulcerative colitis predominantly targets the colon and rectum, leading to inflammation and ulcers on the colon's inner lining. Unlike Crohn's, ulcerative colitis manifests continuously from the rectum upwards along the colon. Understanding these distinctions is crucial for accurate diagnosis and effective management of these chronic conditions.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Type-specific Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Severity-specific Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Age-specific Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Treatable cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Inflammatory Bowel Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies and Key Companies

• Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

• RHB-104: RedHill Biopharma

• ZEPOSIA (ozanimod; RPC1063): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Strengths

• The development of new treatments, such as biologics and JAK inhibitors, is expanding the therapeutic options available for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), improving patient outcomes.

• With increasing prevalence and awareness of IBD, particularly in the US and Europe, the demand for effective treatments is driving market growth.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Opportunities

• As healthcare infrastructure improves globally, there is a significant opportunity to introduce IBD therapies to emerging markets, increasing market reach.

• The potential for targeted treatments based on genetic and biomarker profiling presents an opportunity for more effective and personalized IBD therapies, enhancing patient care.

Scope of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and others.

• Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Mirikizumab, RHB-104, ZEPOSIA® (ozanimod; RPC1063), and others.

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and Inflammatory Bowel Disease emerging therapies

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Bowel Disease market drivers and Inflammatory Bowel Disease market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

9. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs

11. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Drivers

16. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Barriers

17. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Appendix

18. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

