Leading Factor Driving the Wheat Protein Market in 2025: Rising Vegan Population Fuels Market Growth

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wheat protein market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $3.48 billion in 2024 to $3.7 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to its traditional use in food and bakery products, high nutritional and protein content, increased consumer demand for protein-rich foods, the rise of meat alternatives and vegetarian diets, and the expansion of the food processing and bakery sectors.

How Big Is the Global Wheat Protein Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wheat protein market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $5.08 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising focus on clean label and natural ingredients, the expansion of the gluten-free and allergen-friendly product market, ongoing research and development for improved functional properties, emphasis on sustainable sourcing and production practices, and growing demand in emerging economies.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6456&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Wheat Protein Market?

The growing number of vegans is expected to drive the growth of the wheat protein market in the future. Vegans are individuals who avoid consuming all animal products, including meat, dairy, eggs, and sometimes honey. This rise in the vegan population is driven by factors like increased awareness of animal welfare, environmental concerns, and health benefits. Wheat protein is a popular choice among vegans due to its high protein content, balanced amino acid profile, and versatile functional properties, making it suitable for applications such as meat substitutes and baked goods.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wheat-protein-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Wheat Protein Market Share?

Major companies operating in the wheat protein market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, MGP Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Wheat Protein Market Size?

Leading companies in the wheat protein market are developing innovative products, including plant-based alternatives, to cater to the rising consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food choices.

How Is the Global Wheat Protein Market Segmented?

The wheat protein market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Gluten, Protein Isolate, Textured Protein, Hydrolyzed Protein, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

4) By Application: Dairy, Bakery and Snacks, Animal Feed, Confectionary, Processed Meat, Nutritional Supplements, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Gluten: Vital Wheat Gluten, Wheat Gluten Flour

2) By Protein Isolate: Isolated Wheat Protein

3) By Textured Protein: Textured Wheat Protein

4) By Hydrolyzed Protein: Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Isolate

5) By Other Product Types: Wheat Protein Concentrates, Wheat Protein Blends

The Leading Region in the Wheat Protein Market is:

North America was the largest region in the wheat protein market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the wheat protein market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the wheat protein market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Wheat Protein Market?

Wheat protein is commonly used in bread and noodle production to create an elastic texture, ensuring strong dough. Wheat protein isolate is a favored supplement in sports nutrition, particularly among bodybuilders and strength-training athletes, due to its high protein content that supports muscle growth. In the cosmetics industry, it is also used in its hydrolyzed form to enhance hair health.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-expression-global-market-report

Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-labelings-global-market-report

Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malted-wheat-flour-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.