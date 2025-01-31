Women’s Health Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $70.14 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.0%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The women’s health devices market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $40.58 billion in 2024 to $44.54 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth can be attributed to a greater awareness of women’s health and well-being, an increase in women-specific health concerns, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and higher healthcare spending.

How Big Is the Global Women’s Health Devices Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The women’s health devices market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $70.14 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This growth can be driven by supportive government initiatives, shifting lifestyles and dietary habits, a growing aging female population, continuous research and development, and an increasing focus on personalized medicine. Key trends in the forecast period include wearable health devices for women, telemedicine and remote monitoring, AI and machine learning integration, non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments, and solutions for managing menopause.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Women’s Health Devices Market?

The growth of the women’s health devices market is being driven by the rise in government programs focused on raising awareness about women’s health. These programs, organized by the government, aim to educate the public on societal issues and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. By increasing awareness, these initiatives contribute to a greater demand for women’s health devices to facilitate easier diagnosis.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Women’s Health Devices Market Share?

Major companies operating in the women’s health devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CooperSurgical Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Caldera Medical Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Women’s Health Devices Market Size?

Technological innovation is a major trend gaining traction in the women’s health devices market. Numerous companies in the sector are exploring new technologies to enhance their market position and stay competitive.

How Is the Global Women’s Health Devices Market Segmented?

The women’s health devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Surgical, Diagnostics, Contraceptives, Labor And Delivery, Critical Care

2) By Type: Devices, Consumables

3) By Application: Cancer, Osteoporosis, Infectious Disease, Uterine Fibroids, Post-menopausal Syndrome, Pregnancy, Female Sterilization, Other Applications

4) By End-user: Hospitals, Obstetrics And Gynecology Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Surgical: Hysteroscopes, Laparoscopes, endometrial ablation devices

2) By Diagnostics: Ultrasound Devices, Pap Smear Devices, Hormone Testing Kits

3) By Contraceptives: Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), Implantable Contraceptives, Condoms

4) By Labor and Delivery: Fetal Monitors, Obstetric Ultrasound Machines, Labor Induction Devices

5) By Critical Care: Infusion Pumps, Patient Monitors, ventilators

The Leading Region in the Women’s Health Devices Market is:

North America was the largest region in the women’s health devices market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the women’s health devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the women’s health devices market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Women’s Health Devices Market?

Women’s health devices are tools that allow women to manage their health and related data through at-home tests and other functionalities. These devices focus on improving various aspects of women’s health, such as maternal and menstrual health, pelvic and sexual health, fertility, menopause, and contraception, in addition to addressing health issues that affect women more significantly or differently, like osteoporosis or cardiovascular disease.

