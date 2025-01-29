Senate Bill 193 Printer's Number 143
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 143
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
193
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, DUSH, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON
AND J. WARD, JANUARY 29, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 29, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania National Guard,
providing for vaccine exemption.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2318. Vaccine exemption.
(a) Exemption.--In accordance with section 525 of the James
M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year
2023 (Public Law 117-263), no member or employee of the
Pennsylvania National Guard or Air National Guard may be
required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No administrative or
legal actions may be taken against a member or employee of the
Pennsylvania National Guard or Air National Guard based solely
on the member's refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
(b) Restoration.--Any member or employee of the Pennsylvania
National Guard or Air National Guard that was dismissed or
