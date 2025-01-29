Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,257 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 193 Printer's Number 143

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 143

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

193

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, DUSH, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON

AND J. WARD, JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania National Guard,

providing for vaccine exemption.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2318. Vaccine exemption.

(a) Exemption.--In accordance with section 525 of the James

M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year

2023 (Public Law 117-263), no member or employee of the

Pennsylvania National Guard or Air National Guard may be

required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No administrative or

legal actions may be taken against a member or employee of the

Pennsylvania National Guard or Air National Guard based solely

on the member's refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

(b) Restoration.--Any member or employee of the Pennsylvania

National Guard or Air National Guard that was dismissed or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 193 Printer's Number 143

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more