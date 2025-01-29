Senate Bill 195 Printer's Number 145
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - dwelling located at declare under the penalty of
perjury that:
1. I am the owner of the dwelling or the authorized agent of
the owner of the dwelling.
2. The real property is a dwelling.
3. An unauthorized individual has unlawfully entered or
remained in the dwelling.
4. The unauthorized individual is not a tenant, a holdover
tenant or an immediate family member of the owner, and any lease
that may be produced by the unauthorized individual is
fraudulent.
5. The unauthorized individual does not have an ownership
interest in the property and is not listed on the title to the
property unless the individual has engaged in title fraud.
6. There is no litigation related to the dwelling pending
between the owner, or his or her agent, and any unauthorized
individual.
7. Notice was provided by hand delivery to the unauthorized
individual occupying the dwelling or by posting notice on the
front door or entrance of the dwelling, and evidence of the
notice, including the date and time of delivery, is attached.
8. I understand that an individual removed from the property
pursuant to this affidavit may bring a cause of action against
me for any false statements made in this affidavit, or for
wrongfully using this procedure, and that, as a result of the
action, I may be held liable for actual damages, penalties,
costs, and reasonable attorney fees.
9. I am requesting law enforcement to remove, as soon as
possible, the unauthorized individual from the dwelling.
10. A copy of my valid government-issued identification is
