Senate Bill 197 Printer's Number 147
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - act are amended to read:
Section 3. Powers and Duties of Board.--(a) It shall be the
duty of the board to pass upon the qualifications of applicants
for licensure as physical therapists and certification as
physical therapist assistants, to conduct examinations, to issue
and renew licenses [and certificates of authorization] to
physical therapists and certificates to physical therapist
assistants who qualify under this act, and in proper cases to
refuse to issue, suspend or revoke the license [or certificate
of authorization] of any physical therapist or certificate of
any physical therapist assistant. The board may adopt rules and
regulations not inconsistent with law as it may deem necessary
for the performance of its duties and the proper administration
of this law. The board is authorized and empowered to appoint
hearing examiners and to conduct investigations and hearings
upon charges for discipline of a licensee or certificate holder
or for violations of this act and to cause, through the office
of the Attorney General, the prosecution and enjoinder of
individuals violating this act. The board shall maintain a
register listing the name of every living physical therapist
licensed to practice in this State, and every physical therapist
assistant duly certified pursuant to section 9.1, such
individual's last known place of residence, and the date and
number of the physical therapist's license and the physical
therapist assistant's certificate. Residential information shall
not be considered a public record under the act of [June 21,
1957 (P.L.390, No.212), referred to as the Right-to-Know Law]
February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.
* * *
Section 7.2. Continuing Education.--For each license
