Senate Bill 206 Printer's Number 153

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 153

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

206

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, GEBHARD AND COSTA,

JANUARY 29, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for

imposition of tax, for when withholding not required, for

returns and liability and for return of Pennsylvania S

corporation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 302(a), 323, 330(a) and 330.1(a) of the

act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code

of 1971, are amended to read:

Section 302. Imposition of Tax.--(a) Except as provided in

subsection (c), every resident individual, estate or trust shall

be subject to, and shall pay for the privilege of receiving each

of the classes of income hereinafter enumerated in section 303,

a tax upon each dollar of income received by that resident

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23