Senate Bill 206 Printer's Number 153
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 153
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
206
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, GEBHARD AND COSTA,
JANUARY 29, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 29, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
imposition of tax, for when withholding not required, for
returns and liability and for return of Pennsylvania S
corporation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 302(a), 323, 330(a) and 330.1(a) of the
act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code
of 1971, are amended to read:
Section 302. Imposition of Tax.--(a) Except as provided in
subsection (c), every resident individual, estate or trust shall
be subject to, and shall pay for the privilege of receiving each
of the classes of income hereinafter enumerated in section 303,
a tax upon each dollar of income received by that resident
