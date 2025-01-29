Senate Bill 207 Printer's Number 154
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 154
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
207
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO AND DUSH,
JANUARY 29, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 29, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in corporate net income tax, further providing
for imposition of tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 402(b) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
to read:
Section 402. Imposition of Tax.--* * *
(b) The annual rate of tax on corporate net income imposed
by subsection (a) for taxable years beginning for the calendar
year or fiscal year on or after the dates set forth shall be as
follows:
Taxable Year Tax Rate
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
