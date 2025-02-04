Movate Unveils Movate SalesEdge: Revolutionizing Revenue Growth with AI-Powered, Human-Led Sales Services

Integration of TSD Global’s Expertise and Movate AI Solutions Sets a New Benchmark in Sales Innovation

At Movate AI, we’re at the forefront of this transformation, crafting cutting-edge, industry-specific AI solutions that redefine how sales teams operate.” — Gourishanker Jha, Head of Movate AI

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience services, today announced the rebranding of its revenue services portfolio to Movate SalesEdge . This strategic transformation integrates the advanced sales capabilities of TSD Global, Movate’s recent acquisition, with the revolutionary power of AI-driven solutions through the Movate AI ecosystem.With Movate SalesEdge, businesses can achieve unparalleled growth by leveraging a unified ecosystem for end-to-end sales services, including sales funnel acceleration (lead generation, inbound/ outbound sales), sales conversion, and customer retention (win-back and loyalty programs). By integrating TSD Global's proven sales capabilities with Movate’s proprietary and partnered AI solutions, this offering empowers companies to streamline sales operations, drive data insight-driven targeted customer engagement, and maximize sales ROI.Design-led Sales Services and Solutions for Business SuccessAs companies navigate evolving buying behaviors and increasing overhead costs, Movate SalesEdge offers a comprehensive, future-ready approach to sales excellence. Moreover, Movate offers outcome-based engagement models, ensuring clients pay for tangible sales results.Jeff Farr, Head of Movate SalesEdge, said, “Movate SalesEdge represents our commitment to delivering AI-led top-of-funnel pipeline and bottom-of-funnel sales for organizations in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. We’re excited to enable our clients to capitalize on opportunities faster and achieve scalable, long-term success through tailored data science backed sales strategies and innovative engagement models.”Empowering Sales Outcomes with Next-Gen Movate AI Solutions Movate SalesEdge features a robust AI-powered ecosystem of in-house and leading third-party solutions designed to optimize every stage of the sales funnel. From predictive lead scoring and customer sentiment analysis to conversational AI chatbots and sales agent assist solutions, these innovative tools enable businesses to deliver personalized buying experiences and foster deeper customer relationships.“AI is revolutionizing sales like never before. At Movate AI, we’re at the forefront of this transformation, crafting cutting-edge, industry-specific AI solutions that redefine how sales teams operate. We are partnering clients to solve their challenges with the power of data analytics, automation and AI, helping them gain real-time insights, and creating flawless customer journeys that drive profitability and growth,” said Gourishanker Jha, Head of Movate AI.Risk-free Sales Innovation through the Incubation CenterMovate SalesEdge also offers an Incubation Center for AI-Infused Sales, a unique initiative that empowers businesses to refine and scale AI-driven sales strategies with minimal risk. By piloting advanced digital tools for ideal customer profile (ICP) creation, dynamic lead scoring, and behavioral segmentation, the Incubation Center enables businesses to validate their approaches in a controlled environment before full-scale implementation."Our Incubation Center is a game-changer for clients seeking to test and refine innovative AI-infused sales solutions that help drive decisions around product evolution and new market/ geography expansion strategies," added Jeff Farr.Delivering Proven Results Across IndustriesMovate SalesEdge’s transformative potential is already evident in its client successes. For instance, a leading broadcasting corporation achieved an 11% boost in sales conversion rates by using their Gen AI-powered agent assist solution. A leading e-signature provider witnessed a 15% increase in monthly sales, amounting to $1.2M sales per month, by transforming their inbound and outbound sales processes with AI-powered customer insights.For more information, visit: Movate SalesEdge web link About Movate:Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.