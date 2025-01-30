My DCMA Deployment: Michael Scheibner, QA specialist

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J –

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — My DCMA Deployment showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the Contingency Response Force, or CRF, means to them. Today Michael Scheibner shares his story.

My name is Michael Scheibner , and in 2013 , I joined DCMA as a quality assurance specialist following 30 years with the Air Force. This included seven years on active duty, another 10 years on Title 10, then the remaining 13 years as a full-time Air Force technician. My DCMA duties include conducting inspections of contractor quality control, training, managing, and evaluating contracting officer representatives , and accepting or providing recommendations on acceptance of contracted services.

I deployed four times with the CRF; to Afghanistan, Iraq (twice) and Qatar. The deployment process has changed since I joined the program in 2017. During my last few deployments, it has become shorter , which is a great benefit for those of us that want to get to our new assignment as fast as possible. The process is less demanding and more practical to coincide with our deployment duties. Deploying personnel will always feel they can be more prepared. The key is to learn with each deployment on how you can improve on future assignments.

My deployment experiences have always been predictable, with changes in mission location and duties that are required while deployed. It’s been an incredible learning opportunity and some of the most satisfying experiences in my 40-plus years serving the Department of Defense. My deployment missions support the Army Contracting Command as part of a multifunctional contract administration team responsible for the administration of delegated contracts.

Patience and flexibility to support the changing mission requirements can be challenging. Being away from loved ones for an extended period can always be a burden, but with modern technology, remaining in touch while deployed is as easy as having a cell phone. The CRF is always willing to work with its members to overcome challenges and support their mission. The entire deployment process depends on their guidance, which is always available.

I maintain a goal while deployed to make a positive impact and leave my position and its mission impact in a better place than when I arrived. Reaching out to others that have deployment experience to assist and guide you through the process can be very helpful. The more prepared you are the better your deployment experience will be. Flexibility, adaptability, and patience are key to successful deployments.

As a short timer turning the final corner of my career, my goals will be continuing to contribute to our agency’s deployment program in the best way I can. In my remaining years prior to retirement, I will continue to mentor new CRF team members.