Global Position Sensors Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

It will grow to $10.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The position sensors market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $6.32 billion in 2024 to $7.02 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of automotive and robotics industries, increased demand for precise motion tracking, the growth of industrial automation and control, use in consumer electronics and gaming, and regulatory standards for sensor safety.

How Big Is the Global Position Sensors Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The position sensors market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $10.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth during the forecast period can be driven by factors such as the miniaturization and high precision of position sensors, the rise of autonomous vehicles and drones, the development of customized sensors for specific applications, expansion in smart cities and IoT, and increased use in wearables and human-machine interfaces.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Position Sensors Market?

The growing focus on vehicle safety is expected to drive the expansion of the position sensors market. This increased awareness is due to factors such as a decline in vehicle accidents and their impacts, regulatory safety standards, and more. In vehicles, position sensors are utilized to detect the positions of components such as the steering wheel, pedals, seats, and various valves, knobs, and actuators, all of which contribute to vehicle safety.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Position Sensors Market Share?

Major companies operating in the position sensors market include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Position Sensors Market Size?

Leading companies in the position sensors market are creating innovative products, such as inductive position sensors, to cater to the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and enhance their performance and range. These inductive position sensors are designed for EV motor control applications and offer improved accuracy, reliability, and efficiency compared to traditional sensors, while also being smaller and lighter.

How Is the Global Position Sensors Market Segmented?

The position sensors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Linear Position Sensors, Rotary Position Sensors

2) By Contact Type: Non-Contact Type, Contact Type

3) By Output: Digital Output, Analog Output

4) By Application: Machine Tools, Robotics, Motion Systems, Material Handling, Test Equipment, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Other Ens-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Linear Position Sensors: Potentiometric Linear Position Sensors, Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT), Magnetic Linear Position Sensors, Optical Linear Position Sensors

2) By Rotary Position Sensors: Potentiometric Rotary Position Sensors, Rotary Encoders, Magnetic Rotary Position Sensors, Optical Rotary Position Sensors

The Leading Region in the Position Sensors Market is:

North America was the largest region in the position sensors market in 2024. The regions covered in the position sensors market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Position Sensors Market?

Position sensors are devices used to detect the movement of an object or its relative position from a known reference point and convert this information into signals that can be transmitted, controlled, or processed. They are capable of tracking an object's motion or determining its position in relation to a fixed reference point.

