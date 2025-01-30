Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Global PET & PBT Resins Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Trends, Key Drivers, and Market Share Analysis

It will grow to $82.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $48.62 billion in 2024 to $53.71 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of the packaging and bottling industries, rising demand for lightweight and recyclable materials, growth in the automotive and electrical sectors, advancements in high-performance resins, and regulatory standards for material safety.

How Big Is the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $82.63 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be driven by factors such as the development of sustainable and eco-friendly resin formulations, increased production of electric vehicles, customized resin solutions for specific applications, rising demand for impact-resistant and flame-retardant resins, and the expansion of renewable energy applications.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market?

The rising demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in the packaging industry is expected to drive the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market in the future. The packaging industry involves the design and production of packaging products. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is valued for its clear, durable, chemically inert, and lightweight properties, making it ideal for manufacturing polyethylene packaging products.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Share?

Major companies operating in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BASF SE, Indorama Ventures Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Size?

Product innovation is a major trend gaining traction in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin market. Leading companies in the market are concentrating on launching new, innovative products with lower carbon footprints to secure a competitive edge.

How Is the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Segmented?

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Transparent And Non-Transparent Pet, Recycled Pet

2) By PET Application: Bottles, Films, Food Packaging, Other PET Applications

3) By PBT Application: electrical and electronics, Automotive, Consumer Appliances, Other PBT Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Transparent and Non-Transparent PET: Transparent PET, Non-Transparent PET (Opaque PET)

2) By Recycled PET: Post-Consumer Recycled PET (PCR PET), Post-Industrial Recycled PET (PIR PET)

The Leading Region in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market is:

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market, with North America ranking second. The regions included in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market?

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a durable, rigid synthetic fiber and resin that belongs to the polyester family of polymers, created by polymerizing ethylene glycol with terephthalic acid. Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin is a crystalline synthetic resin formed through the polymerization of butanediol and terephthalic acid. Both PET and PBT resins are used to produce lightweight plastic materials for packaging food, beverages, and soft drinks.

