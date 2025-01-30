Groenlo, The Netherlands, 30 January, 2025

Nedap introduces industry-first Device Certificate Management

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), a global leader in physical security solutions, today announces the launch of both AEOS Certificate Management and Device Certificate Management within its on-premises access control system, AEOS. This groundbreaking feature positions AEOS as the first access control system to implement certificate management from server to reader, setting a new standard in the industry.









The integration of Certificate Management into AEOS enhances the system's security by enabling the use of unique digital certificates to establish secure, encrypted communication across all AEOS system components (including the server, controllers, and access readers). This advancement ensures encrypted communication throughout the entire access control infrastructure, significantly reducing the risk of cyber threats and unauthorized access.

“By adopting this innovative approach, organizations can centrally manage and distribute unique digital certificates, simplifying the process of maintaining these secure and up-to-date certificates across all AEOS system components, making the system more secure than ever. This not only streamlines administrative tasks but also strengthens the overall security posture of the organization,” says Alexander Buiter, Product Owner at Nedap.

Nedap's commitment to pioneering security solutions is further exemplified by AEOS's recent compliance achievements, including CAPSS accreditation from the UK's National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), EN60839, ANSSI, and BSI certifications. These certifications underscore AEOS's robust cybersecurity measures and its suitability for protecting critical national infrastructure.

With the introduction of Certificate Management, Nedap continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge security solutions that meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide.

For more information about AEOS Certificate Management and Device Certificate Management, please visit: https://www.nedapsecurity.com/news-blog/nedap-introduces-device-certificate-management

About Nedap Security

For nearly 50 years, Nedap Security has manufactured and delivered highly

capable access control systems to the most elite brands across Europe and the Middle East. Nedap Security offers a full access management stack, Nedap Access, enabling security professionals in the high-end market to

secure people, buildings, and assets.





About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.



Nedap has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands. For more information,

please contact:

Marketing

Nedap Security

+31 544 47 11 11

marketing@nedapsecurity.com







nedapsecurity.com

nedap.com

