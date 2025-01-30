Cord Blood Banking Services Market to Hit $4.5 Billion by 2030 | Key Trends & Growth Opportunitie

PORTLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cord Blood Banking Services Market generated $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/111 Surge in awareness about cord blood cells among people, increase in the adoption of cord blood banking services to treat various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, immune disorders, and others, growth in the prevalence of cord blood banking services in maternity hospitals, and rise in population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global cord blood banking services market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of services is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in investment in research and commercialization of cord blood stem cell therapies by healthcare companies is expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the industry.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/111 Based on application, the diabetes segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the total market. The metabolic disorders segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.Based on component, the cord tissue segment generated the majority share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market. The same segment is predicted to exhibit the CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the total market. The LAMEA, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.The key players of the market analyzed in the global cord blood banking services market report include Cord for Life, National Cord Blood Program, Cordvida, Perkinelmer Inc., Americord Registry LLC, China Cord Blood Corporation, Covis Group, Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., and Lifecell international Pvt. Ltd.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.