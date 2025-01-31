Jim Marter Issues Statement on Laken Riley Act and Underwood’s Record on Women’s Safety

Jim Marter, Republican for Congress IL-14 Marter for Congress 2026

Marter Stands in Support of Female Victims of Illegal Alien Violence, Criticizes Underwood’s Voting Record

So far this year, Underwood voted NO on the Laken Riley Act, the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act and the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. It's time to replace her.” — Jim Marter, Republican for Congress (IL-14)

OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressional candidate Jim Marter released the following statements today, denouncing Democrat Lauren Underwood’s voting record on legislation aimed at supporting the safety and well-being of American women. Marter emphasized Underwood’s recent votes against key bipartisan legislation designed to protect women from violence and crimes committed against them by illegal immigrants.“So far in 2025, Lauren Underwood voted NO on the Laken Riley Act and the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, both of which had broad bipartisan support,” said Marter. Source Link: https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes#chamber[]=2 "If our communities are to remain safe, we must be willing to deport the most dangerous criminals—including rapists, pedophiles, and murderers. Failing to do so puts our wives and daughters, neighbors and loved ones at risk. These issues disproportionately endanger marginalized communities, where many of these violent criminals continue to victimize innocent people.”“She even refused to support the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. This legislation prioritized the safety of women and girls," added Marter.Marter, who is running for Congress in Illinois’ 14th District, takes every opportunity to contrast his and the district’s values with the voting record of Lauren Underwood, noting her 2% rating from Conservative Review. Source Link: https://libertyscore.conservativereview.com/lauren-underwood “It’s hard to score lower than a 2%. It's common sense that when a Representative's values do not align with the values of the people they are supposed to be representing, it's time to elect a replacement,” said Marter.The Laken Riley Act, named after a nursing student murdered by an illegal immigrant while jogging at the University of Georgia, is a stark reminder of why these votes matter.“Laken Riley was actually on track to become a real nurse with patients; a healer and a force for good. Instead, her life was cut short by a violent criminal that good legislation could have removed, before the crime was committed,” Marter stated.“Who we send to Congress matters. We must do everything we can to end reckless policies that contribute to preventable tragedies like Laken Riley’s murder. The best way to stop these heartbreaking and senseless crimes is to vote out the enablers who put radicalized ideologies over American lives.”Lauren Underwood's recent votes include:• H.R. 30: Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act – Voted NO• H.R. 29: Laken Riley Act – Voted NO• H.R. 28: Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act – Voted NO• H.R. 8205: Keeping Violent Offenders Off Our Streets Act – Voted NO• H.R. 7343: Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act – Voted NO• H.R. 6976: Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act – Voted NOSource Link: https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes#chamber[]=2 "House Members have a responsibility to vote in a bipartisan manner when national security and the safety of our citizens is at stake. We need to start putting common sense above party politics and power. We need to hold our elected officials accountable and if they fail to protect the American People, they need to be voted out.”“I’m running for Congress because we need independent leaders who will stand up for our communities, protect our families, and defend our values. I’m asking for your support to unseat Lauren Underwood in November 2026. Are you in? I am," Marter said in closing.Jim Marter was a 2024 Trump Delegate and the 2024 Republican Nominee for U.S. Congress in Illinois' 14th Congressional District. For more information or to support Jim Marter’s campaign, please visit www.Marter4Congress.US or contact his campaign headquarters.

