Klaus Agent Becomes the First Blockchain AI Agent to Integrate Custom DeepSeek Model

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klaus Agent, the AI-powered blockchain assistant, has officially integrated a custom DeepSeek model, making it one of the most intelligent, cost-effective, and autonomous AI agents in the market.





Built on the Klaus meme, the Klaus AI agent is designed to be an advanced digital assistant, capable of voice-to-voice interactions and executing real-world tasks such as sending emails, purchasing products, trading crypto, and managing schedules.

With this latest integration, the Klaus development team has downloaded, modified, and optimized the DeepSeek large language model (LLM) to run on their own GPUs, enhancing performance, efficiency, and affordability within its proprietary tech stack.

A Breakthrough AI Tech Stack

Unlike most AI agents that rely solely on external LLMs, Klaus Agent operates on a proprietary AI system built for speed, intelligence, and autonomy. The core tech stack includes:

Google DialogFlow – Enables ultra-fast response times by interpreting user commands before engaging LLM processing.

Klaus Novel Graph – A supervised learning graph that categorizes and routes user queries, reducing reliance on generative AI.

Klaus Neural Network – A multi-cluster system that organizes and processes AI-driven tasks, from shopping to crypto trading.

Klaus Vectorized Database – A self-learning database that enables continuous improvement, user behavior adaptation, and seamless AI development.

Claude Anthropic – Enhances response structuring while providing advanced human-like interaction modeling.



DeepSeek Integration: A New Era of AI Learning

DeepSeek’s open-source model has now been fully incorporated into the Klaus Agent’s unsupervised learning framework. Unlike closed-source LLMs such as GPT or Claude, DeepSeek allows fine-tuning using the Klaus vectorized data, enabling the AI to learn and evolve based on real-world interactions.

“This integration means Klaus Agent is no longer just a passive AI responding to prompts—it’s an adaptive digital entity, capable of learning from its experiences while leveraging DeepSeek’s extensive training data,” said the Klaus Agent’s Lead Developer.

Klaus Agent’s First Live Deployment

The first use case of this powerful AI integration is already live at x.com/Klaus_Agent , where Klaus:

Finds and verifies the latest news using AI-driven fact-checking.

Cross-references multiple sources to eliminate misinformation.

Presents unbiased, AI-curated insights in real time.



Join the AI Revolution

As one of the first blockchain AI agents with an independently trained DeepSeek model, Klaus is pioneering the future of autonomous digital assistants.

For more information, visit x.com/Klaus_Agent and experience the next evolution in AI.

Media details:

Webmail: Info@klausoneth.com

Website: https://www.klausoneth.com

Location: Dubai, UAE

Person Name: Liam Johnson

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Klaus on ETH. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in cloud mining and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96dd2bcd-841c-45f5-b2e3-2273b4d62ac0

Klaus - DeepSeek Klaus - DeepSeek

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.