RELEASE: DCCA URGES RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES TO PRIORITIZE EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS AMID INCREASING WEATHER EVENTS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DCCA URGES RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES TO PRIORITIZE EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS AMID INCREASING WEATHER EVENTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 29, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is urging residents and business owners to prioritize emergency preparedness in response to the rise of weather events throughout the state. The department is offering vital resources and information on how to safeguard property, ensure continued utility services, understand insurance coverage, avoid scams, and navigate the disaster recovery process.

Key Emergency Preparedness Tips:

Preparing Homes and Businesses for Disasters

Create an Emergency Plan : Establish clear evacuation routes, designating safe areas for family members or employees. Ensure everyone knows the plan and conduct practice drills regularly.

: Establish clear evacuation routes, designating safe areas for family members or employees. Ensure everyone knows the plan and conduct practice drills regularly. Secure Property : Reinforce windows and doors, check roofing and siding for potential vulnerabilities, and secure outdoor objects that could become projectiles.

: Reinforce windows and doors, check roofing and siding for potential vulnerabilities, and secure outdoor objects that could become projectiles. Emergency Kits : Stock essential supplies including water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies, cash, and any special items required by family members or staff.

: Stock essential supplies including water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies, cash, and any special items required by family members or staff. Prepare for Business Disruption: Businesses should develop continuity plans, back up important data, and ensure essential services can be maintained during and after a disaster.

Utility Emergency Preparedness

Understanding Insurance Coverage for Disasters

Review Your Insurance Policy : Ensure that your home and business insurance policies cover common disaster-related risks, including floods, fires and hurricanes. Standard policies may not cover all types of damage.

: Ensure that your home and business insurance policies cover common disaster-related risks, including floods, fires and hurricanes. Standard policies may not cover all types of damage. Document Property : Take inventory of your belongings and keep photos and/or videos of property, valuables and important documents in case you need to file an insurance claim.

: Take inventory of your belongings and keep photos and/or videos of property, valuables and important documents in case you need to file an insurance claim. Know Your Deductibles and Coverage Limits : Be aware of your policy’s terms, including any exclusions or specific disaster-related deductibles.

: Be aware of your policy’s terms, including any exclusions or specific disaster-related deductibles. Seek Input or Assistance : The DCCA Insurance Division can help you understand the claims process and provide assistance with other insurance questions or issues.

: The DCCA Insurance Division can help you understand the claims process and provide assistance with other insurance questions or issues. Stay Informed: To learn more about Insurance, please visit the DCCA Insurance Division .

Identifying Disaster-Related Consumer Scams

Be Cautious of Fraud : Scammers often exploit disasters to prey on vulnerable consumers. Common scams include fake contractors, charity fraud and phishing emails or texts offering government assistance.

: Scammers often exploit disasters to prey on vulnerable consumers. Common scams include fake contractors, charity fraud and phishing emails or texts offering government assistance. Check Credentials : When doing repairs on your property, always hire licensed and insured contractors, and never pay for services up front. Report suspicious activities to the DCCA Regulated Industries Complaints Office .

: When doing repairs on your property, always hire licensed and insured contractors, and never pay for services up front. Report suspicious activities to the DCCA . Verify Charity Solicitations : Before donating to disaster relief efforts, ensure that the charity is legitimate. Use resources like the Better Business Bureau or Charity Navigator to check organizations’ credibility.

: Before donating to disaster relief efforts, ensure that the charity is legitimate. Use resources like the or to check organizations’ credibility. Stay Informed: To learn more about consumer protection, please visit the DCCA Office of Consumer Protection.

Disaster Recovery Resources for Homeowners and Business Owners

For Homeowners : FEMA and other government agencies offer financial assistance for home repairs, temporary housing and disaster-related expenses. Visit https://www.fema.gov/ for more information.

: FEMA and other government agencies offer financial assistance for home repairs, temporary housing and disaster-related expenses. Visit for more information. For Business Owners : The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses recover from physical damage and economic losses. Visit https://www.sba.gov/ for more information.

: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses recover from physical damage and economic losses. Visit for more information. Stay Informed: To learn more about disaster recovery loans and financial assistance, please visit the DCCA Division of Financial Institutions .

These resources, along with other emergency preparedness information, are available on the DCCA website.

“Taking steps to prepare now can make all the difference in the aftermath of a disaster,” shares DCCA Director Nadine Ando. “Whether it’s preparing your property, understanding your insurance, or protecting yourself from fraud, DCCA is here to help our community stay safe and recover quickly.”

For more information or to report any disaster-related consumer concerns, visit the DCCA website or contact the DCCA directly.

###

Media Contact:

Communications Office

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Phone: 808-586-2760

Email: [email protected]