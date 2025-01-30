Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alarming rise in prevalence of cancer & infectious disease and increase in number of approval for exosome therapeutics & diagnostics are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global exosome diagnostic & therapeutic market during the forecast period.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market by Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), by Product (Instrument, Reagent, and Software) by End User (Cancer Institute, Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic industry was estimated at $224.34 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1723 Key Takeaways:The diagnostic segment to dominate by 2030The instrument segment to maintain the lion’s sharePharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% by 2030.Increase in use of multifunctional property of exosome therapy for chronic heart failure, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and cancer drive the growth of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. On the other hand, rise in demand for drug therapies and surge in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields supplement the market growth even more. Moreover, surge in potential application of exosomes in cancer diagnosis and development of translational precision medicines are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Major factors that boost the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market growth include increase in incidence of cancer, chronic, and infectious disease; growth in investments in R&D activities in exosome diagnostic and therapeutic industry; and surge in initiatives implemented by the government and non-government associations for healthcare development. In addition, technological advancements for easy exosome isolation and advancement in applications of exosome support the growth of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic industry. In addition, the developing countries, such as China and India are expected to provide huge growth opportunities to the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of exosome diagnostic and therapeutic products and ack of awareness about the applications of exosome in developing countries restrict the market growth. The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market analysis is segmented on the basis of application, product, end user, and region.On the basis of application, it is divided into diagnostic application and therapeutic application. Increase in demand for exosome as a biomarker in the diagnosis of cancer, surge in prevalence of cancer with rise in geriatric population, and growth in sedentary lifestyle are the major factors that contribute toward the growth of the exosome diagnostic market, and exosome therapeutic market.Market Segmentation:By Application:DiagnosticTherapeuticBy Product:InstrumentReagentSoftwareBy End User:Cancer InstituteHospitalDiagnostic CenterOthersBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1723 North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, due to rise in product launches for exosome therapeutics, surge in the presence of key players, and development of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders, growth in health care expenditures, and surge in demand for molecular diagnosis drive the market growth in the region.Key players in the industry-Exosome Diagnostics Inc.NanoSomix Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Malvern Instruments Ltd.System Biosciences Inc.NX PharmagenAethlon Medical, Inc.Sistemic Inc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

