Governor Abbott Prepares Additional State Emergency Response Resources For Flood Threat, West Texas Wildfire Danger

TEXAS, January 29 - January 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare additional state emergency response resources ahead of wildfire danger across West Texas and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in the eastern half of the state this week.

"As wildfire and flash flooding risks increase, the State of Texas stands ready to assist local communities as they brace for the severe weather,” said Governor Abbott. "West Texas communities are strongly urged to limit any activities that may cause a spark and have an emergency supply kit in case of any wildfires. With heavy rain beginning to impact Central Texas, North Texas, and the eastern part of the state, Texans should regularly monitor the weather and heed the guidance of state and local officials. Texas is prepared to deploy all available resources and support to protect our fellow Texans from wildfires and flash flooding.”

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall is anticipated across the central, north, and eastern parts of Texas. Several inches of rain are possible through the end of the week. An increased risk of severe storms bringing large hail, damaging wind, and possible tornadoes lingers across North, Northeast, and Central Texas through the week. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, dry, dormant conditions paired with high winds and low humidities are contributing to increased fire weather conditions across the Panhandle, South Plains, and far West Texas regions.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources have been readied by TDEM to support local wildfire and flooding response operations:

State and local firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, including firefighters and support personnel, as well as firefighting equipment such as fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; saw crews Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues; Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Teams

Texans are encouraged to make an emergency plan, pack an emergency supply kit, and follow instructions from local officials. Texans can access flood information at TexasFlood.org, view flood safety tips at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate wildfire safety information at tfsweb.tamu.edu, and find all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.