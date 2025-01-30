“Recruits are called to be an ambassador” Pr. Joseph Olawale 76 New Recruits of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) are called to be an ambassador […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.