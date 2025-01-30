DENTSPLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Dentsply on November 26, 2024 with a Class Period from May 6, 2021 to November 6, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Dentsply have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Dentsply targeted low-income people who did not have access to good oral hygiene education, a dentist, or dental insurance, which often meant patients signing up for Byte had underlying dental issues that would have made them ineligible for treatment; (2) the push for Byte growth and sales commissions caused sales employees to sell to contraindicated patients; (3) as a result of the above, the Byte patient onboarding workflow did not provide adequate assurance that contraindicated patients did not enter treatment; (4) before and during the Class Period, reports of Byte patient injuries were pouring in; (5) Dentsply knew that its Byte aligners were causing severe patient injuries for years but did little to investigate those injuries or notify the FDA; (6) Dentsply had no systems in place to notify the FDA of these injuries, which the Company is required to do within 30 days of learning of a problem; (7) the FDA had received a sharp uptick in reports of serious injuries from Byte patients; (8) as a result of the above, Dentsply materially overstated the goodwill value of Byte; (9) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Dentsply, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

