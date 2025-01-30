MICRON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Micron Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Micron Technology, Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MU) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Micron securities between September 28, 2023 and December 18, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 10, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Micron's products in consumer markets, especially the Company's NAND products, had significantly deteriorated; (ii) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the extent to which demand for Micron's products had recovered, particularly in consumer markets and for its NAND products, and/or had overstated the sustainability of demand for such products, as well as the normalization of inventory for such products; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Micron shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

