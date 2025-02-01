The C4 Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5K Timed Race/Walk, Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Mission Bay Park in San Diego, CA

2025 Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt 5K Timed Race/Walk

On March 29, 2025, San Diegans will participate in the Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt 5K Race/Walk to raise awareness about colorectal cancer.

With screening most colorectal cancer deaths can be prevented. For every 70 people screened, one person is prevented from dying from colorectal cancer. The best test is the one that gets done.” — Dr. Daniel S. Anderson, Past President of C4

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Colorectal Cancer Coalition (C4) Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt event aims to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, the 2nd deadliest form of cancer, and to promote its prevention and early detection. The Third Annual Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt is sponsored by C4, a statewide, all volunteer, non-profit organization whose mission is to save lives and reduce suffering from colorectal cancer in all Californians. Funds raised from the event will be used to support C4’s grants program. This program is designed to increase screening to prevent the development of colorectal cancer and to detect existing cancers early, for better patient outcomes.In 2025, the American Cancer Society estimates that 16,420 Californians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 5,450 will have died from their disease ( Siegel, et al ). What makes this disturbing is that through timely screening, colorectal cancer is mostly preventable, or detectable at an early stage when treatment is most effective. Persons of average risk should get screened starting at age 45. Regular screening is the key to preventing colorectal cancer. If you are younger than 45 and have a family history of colorectal cancer, or you think you may be at high risk, or if you’re older than 75, talk to your doctor about screening options. Colorectal cancer is expected to be the number one killer of men and second for women under the age of 45 by the year 2030.Join us, if you can, as a participant and/or team captain, on Saturday, March 29, 2025, for the Third Annual Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5K walk/timed run, at DeAnza Cove in Mission Bay Park, 3000 North Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA. We will be honoring survivors and giving out prizes to the largest team and to the team that raises the most money, and we will be giving away an SYGSYB hot/cold insulated beverage bottle to participants who raise at least $150. There will be T-shirts for all participants, music, food, informational talks and booths, and a fun time for all. We look forward to seeing you and your family and friends. Click this link to Register. Survivors can register for free by using the Discount Code: CRCSrvr2025.Dr. Daniel (Stony) Anderson, gastroenterologist and Past President of C4 says: "Colorectal cancer kills more Californians than any cancer other than lung cancer. Most of these deaths can be prevented. For every 70 people screened for CRC we will prevent one person from dying. There are CRC screening options, but, remember, the best test is the one that gets done.”

