Nextlevelfi.co Expands into India: Unlocking USA & Australia Real Estate Opportunities for HNW Indian Investors

Leading this expansion is Darsh Kumar, VP of Residential who brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles at Colliers AUSTRALIA & Knight Frank USA

Cities like Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona, Columbus, & Ohio,are experiencing a surge in demand for residential and commercial properties.The CHIPS Act is a game-changer for the US real estate market” — Darsh Kumar

MUMBAI, MAHARASTHRA, INDIA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nextlevelfi LLC Bringing Global Real Estate to Indian Shores Nextlevelfi.co has established itself as a trusted name in the global real estate sector, offering end-to-end services that simplify the process of investing in international properties. With its entry into India, the platform is set to revolutionize how Indian buyers perceive and engage with overseas real estate markets. By leveraging its deep industry connections and market insights, Nextlevelfi aims to provide Indian investors with tailored opportunities that align with their financial goals.Darsh Kumar, VP of Residential at Nextlevelfi, emphasized the growing interest among Indian buyers in diversifying their investment portfolios. "Indian investors are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets to explore global opportunities. With our expansion into India, we aim to make international real estate investment more accessible, transparent, and rewarding for them," she said.Seminars to Educate and Empower InvestorsAs part of its India launch, Nextlevelfi is organizing a series of seminars in March and April 2025 across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur and Bangalore. These events are designed to educate potential investors about the benefits of investing in Australian and US real estate markets. The seminars will cover a range of topics, including market trends, legal frameworks, financing options, and post-purchase property management.Darsh, who will be a key speaker at these seminars, shared her excitement about the initiative. "Our seminars are not just about showcasing properties; they are about empowering investors with knowledge about rental yields, taxations and overseas financing. We want to ensure that Indian buyers are well-informed and confident when making decisions about international real estate investments," she said. "This seminar will showcase brand-new, affordable single-family homes starting at USD 300,000 (2.6 Crore), off-market multifamily properties, and commercial real estate, in Texas, New York, North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, California, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Melbourne & Sydney.Why Australia and the US?Australia and the United States have long been favored destinations for real estate investment due to their stable economies, robust legal systems, and high potential for capital appreciation. Nextlevelfi specializes in identifying properties that offer strong rental yields and long-term growth potential, making them ideal for Indian investors looking to diversify their portfolios."Australia and the US offer some of the most attractive real estate markets in the world," said Darsh. "The Trump administration's policies, including tax reforms and deregulation, have created a business-friendly environment that has spurred economic growth and increased demand for real estate, especially in the so-called "red states." These states, known for their lower taxes and business-friendly policies, are attracting both domestic and international investors.Additionally, the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act is expected to further boost the US real estate market. This legislation, aimed at bolstering domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research, is driving investment into tech hubs across the country. Cities like Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and Columbus, Ohio, are experiencing a surge in demand for residential and commercial properties as tech companies expand their operations."The CHIPS Act is a game-changer for the US real estate market," said Darsh. "It’s creating new opportunities in emerging tech hubs, making these areas highly attractive for long-term investment."A Vision for the FutureAs Nextlevelfi sets its sights on the Indian market, the company is committed to fostering long-term partnerships with Indian investors. By combining global expertise with local insights, the platform aims to redefine the way Indian buyers approach international real estate investment.Darsh concluded, "This is just the beginning of our journey in India. We are excited about the potential this market holds and look forward to helping Indian investors achieve their financial goals through strategic real estate investments. Together, we can unlock a world of opportunities."Key highlights:- Financing for 1-100 unit properties (Residential, commercial, holiday homes mobile home parks, warehouses, student housing, shopping malls, office buildings)- Minimum loan amount of US$250,000- Loan-to-value ratios up to 85% for purchases- Underwriting based on property cash flow- No U.S. credit history, tax returns or personal income requirementsFor more information about Nextlevelfi and its upcoming seminars, visit Nextlevelfi.co.

