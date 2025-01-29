San Francisco Health IT Firm Enters Indian Market
Ambrosia Systems, based in San Francisco, CA, specializes in manufacturing Bluetooth-based electronic transmitters and wearable technology like the A-CGM and A-Ring, which deliver continuous glucose and stress readings to a mobile app and watch. Seeking to expand its footprint internationally, the company turned to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) for support in identifying distributors in India and other key markets.
In 2022, CS San Francisco facilitated a consultation call between Ambrosia Systems and CS India sector specialists. During the call, Ambrosia Systems received tailored advice on market entry strategies, market opportunities, and regulatory considerations for health IT products in India.
Subsequently, CS San Francisco recruited Ambrosia Systems to participate in the India Virtual Healthcare Trade Mission (VTM), part of the California Global Connect Trade Mission Series. This collaborative effort involved CS India, Go-Biz (California’s trade and investment promotion agency), and CS California offices in Sacramento and San Diego, which supported recruitment and outreach efforts. The delegation of 10 companies, including Ambrosia Systems, benefitted from market intelligence briefings, consultations, and curated B2B matchmaking meetings organized by the CS India team.
Through the VTM, Ambrosia Systems secured its first export to India, selling devices worth $1,000 to Collateral Medical Pvt. Ltd., a new distributor. The company is now negotiating a broader partnership that could result in an additional $50,000 in exports.
“Thanks Daniel! You are a great help. A company Collateral Medical Pvt Ltd in your India program connected us to them and they bought a number of devices for approximately $1,000 and we are still in talking to them for a broader partnership which may result in a lot bigger maybe around $50K+ if all goes well.”
~Piyush Gupta, Founder and CEO
