Prolific Author Whose Books Guide Families and Professionals Is Honored with Two Business Leadership Awards

KURURU, GUYANA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Read today and become better tomorrow.”That’s a central theme in the work of Geary Reid . And perhaps that’s no surprise – because the well-credentialed author and business leader has penned more than 100 unique non-fiction books designed to make learning easy and tackling topics on social, family, religious, professional and educational issues.Reid’s work is getting noticed and acknowledged. He recently received the Iconic Global Business Leadership Award and the Iconic British Business Award UK 2024 in London for his contributions as a Chartered Certified Accountant, Business Leader and author.Reid became the only recipient from Guyana, the Caribbean, and South America to receive these prestigious awards.Philip Oladejo, CEO of The Global Business and Author's Awards UK, said, “Rev. Geary Reid is a phenomenal and inspiring writer whose work has touched the lives of countless Global Business Leaders. His ability to motivate and empower through his exceptional writing and visionary leadership is truly remarkable.”Reid’s books fall into several major categories: Academic/Professional/Business, Christian/Religious, Family life, and Motivational. Here is the breakdown:• Academic/Professional/Business -- 36 books.• Family Life -- 21 books.• General Knowledge/Motivation -- 12 books.• Christian/religion -- 35 books.The books are simple and easy to read, and their titles clearly explain their purpose: Fathers Are Important, Winning Your Next Interview, Becoming a Chief Executive Officer, Conflict Management Through Biblical Principles.“People must work hard and smart if they want to become successful,” says Reid. “Everyone is likely to achieve success if they know what they have and work toward achieving those things that they would like to have. Honesty, diligence and efficiency must accompany persons who work, even if they work for themselves or other persons. Work can be challenging yet enjoyable for some persons.”Writing has been Reid’s passion since his days at school. He has written several procedures for organizations that helped enhance and bolster the internal controls of several business organizations and improved business operations. During his working years, the author has worked with junior and senior staff, owners, directors and many stakeholders. He is never afraid of challenges, as it provides opportunities for creativity. Many employees were trained by him, and he also seeks to be trained so that he can expand his own knowledge base.With 25 years of progressive working experience in retail, education, agriculture, natural resources, manufacturing, insurance and motor industries, he has gained a wealth of experience, successfully managing employees and business process with companies that employ staff ranging from 20 to 17,000.In the modern environment, where there is a need for adherence to corporate governance, leadership, financial management, human resource management, strategic management, operation management, marketing and information systems, he has provided support in those areas within several organizations.All of Reid's books are available on Amazon To learn more, visit https://reidnlearn.com

