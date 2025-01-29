Enovix to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, after the close of the market.

Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 19, 2025, to discuss the company’s business updates, key milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: https://enovix-q4-2024.open-exchange.net/ . This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com . Investors may also submit questions on the registration page that they would like addressed on the call by Enovix management.

An archived version of the call will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com .

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Robert Lahey

Email: ir@enovix.com

