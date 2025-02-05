CKO Kickboxing Partners with Dietitian Live to Support Member Health and Wellness

Meet with a Dietitian

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dietitian Live , a leading telehealth company specializing in personalized dietitian services, is proud to showcase the transformative benefits experienced by CKO Kickboxing members through their strategic partnership.CKO Kickboxing, a fitness brand renowned for delivering real results with dynamic cardio-kickboxing classes, partnered with Dietitian Live in 2023 to provide members with a holistic approach to health.Since launching the partnership, Dietitian Live’s services have been seamlessly integrated into membership packages, fitness challenges, and trials. Over 700 members across 30+ CKO locations have embraced this integrated approach to achieving their health goals.Fitness and Nutrition: A Game-Changing CombinationCKO Kickboxing has been offering Dynamic Cardio kickboxing classes since 1997, helping members burn fat and tone muscle through one-hour, high-energy classes featuring real heavy bags and targeted training. While CKO workouts are key to building strength and endurance, nutrition is equally important in fueling workouts and ensuring long-term success.Dietitian Live bridges the gap by providing virtual sessions with registered dietitians who tailor nutrition guidance to each member’s unique needs. With most major insurance plans covering these sessions, members can access expert nutrition advice without added financial burden.This powerful combination ensures that CKO members not only work hard in the gym but also make informed lifestyle choices to maximize their results.Empowering Members with a Holistic Approach to HealthBy pairing CKO’s results-driven workouts with Dietitian Live’s personalized nutrition coaching, members have improved eating habits, enhanced their workout performance, and built better habits.The impact of this collaboration is best captured by the stories of members who have embraced the program. Steve H., a dedicated CKO member, shared, “I’ve been able to build better eating habits and gained more knowledge about how to fuel my body before workouts, which is something I struggled with before.”Together, CKO Kickboxing and Dietitian Live provide a winning formula for members to reach their goals and transform their health, both inside and outside the gym.Nutrition Services Tailored to the CKO CommunityDietitian Live’s registered dietitians offer one-on-one virtual sessions to help CKO members:-Fuel Performance: Create personalized plans to align with fitness goals and energy needs.-Boost Recovery: Educate on nutrient timing and strategies to reduce soreness and improve recovery.-Build Long-Term Habits: Address eating behaviors, mindset, and sustainable changes.“We love being able to offer Dietitian Live to our members,” said Zina Solomon, co-owner of CKO North Brunswick. “We know they work hard during their classes, and the dietitians at Dietitian Live are the extra support they need between workouts to get the best results. Every new member receives an hour with a dietitian, which is a huge bonus for joining CKO!”Partnering with Dietitian LiveFor organizations seeking to elevate their member experience with dietitian services, Dietitian Live offers a proven partnership program designed to drive results and member satisfaction. For more information on the CKO Kickboxing partnership or to learn how to bring Dietitian Live services to your business, visit our partner site or contact Amber Hinson at partners@dietitianlive.com.

