Workplace Medical Corp. Acquires Walsh & Associates Occupational Health, Expands Services in Ontario

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workplace Medical Corp. (WMC) , a leading provider in the occupational health industry, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Walsh & Associates Occupational Health Services (W&A). This strategic merger strengthens WMC’s presence in Ontario and enhances its ability to provide a wider range of occupational health and absence management services to clients across Canada."We are excited to welcome Dr. Walsh and the Walsh & Associates team into the Workplace Medical family," said Bill Shapiro, CEO of Workplace Medical Corp. "W&A’s reputation for high-quality occupational health services and their specialized travel health expertise will complement and expand our existing offerings. Together, we will provide our clients with a more comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet their specific needs."WMC has been a national leader in occupational health for over 70 years, helping employers manage avoidable absences and improve workplace health through a variety of services. These include occupational health clinical services, absence management, disability management, emergency training, health and safety programs, wellness initiatives, and mobile hearing testing. With the addition of W&A, WMC is further expanding its reach in Ontario, particularly through new clinics in Belleville and Kingston, and enhanced travel health services."This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive occupational health and absence management solutions," said Angelo Carofano, EVP and CFO of Workplace Medical Corp. "By combining the strengths of both companies, we will drive superior value for our clients and create new opportunities for growth."Walsh & Associates, based in Eastern Ontario, has earned a strong reputation for its commitment to quality in occupational health services. Dr. Ron Walsh, Medical Director of W&A, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "The integration of our teams will allow us to continue providing the exceptional service our clients expect while leveraging the national reach and resources of Workplace Medical. We’re excited about the new opportunities this partnership will bring."The acquisition marks an important milestone for both companies as they work together to deliver best-in-class occupational health services.About Workplace Medical Corp.:Workplace Medical Corp. is a national leader in occupational health and absence management solutions. We are committed to helping employees stay healthy, safe, and fit for work while supporting organizations in reducing avoidable absences. With over 70 years of experience, WMC partners with businesses to support their absence management prevention, response, and return-to-work strategies through a comprehensive range of occupational health services.About Walsh & Associates Occupational Health:Walsh & Associates is a trusted provider of exceptional occupational health services with multiple clinics and clients throughout Ontario and Quebec since 1998. Walsh & Associates experience/client base includes Government, Military, Municipalities, Academic Institutions, and Private Sector organizations. Additional activities include exceptional travel health services by ISTM (International Society of Travel Medicine) certified practitioners/clinics.

