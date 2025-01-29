Titanium Transportation Group Announces Grant of Long Term Incentive Stock Options

BOLTON, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF) announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 393,900 stock options to employees and directors of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.30 for a period of 10 years. Employee stock options vest over a period of six years, with half vesting after three years. Director stock options vest over a period of three years, with a third vesting after each completed year.

The option grants were made in accordance with the provisions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan and are subject to approval by the TSX.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 850 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For four (4) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM" and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

