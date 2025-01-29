Certara to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26th, 2025 and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, February 26th, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.
Certara also announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:
-
Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, March 11th at 1:00PM ET
-
Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Wednesday, March 12th at 11:30AM ET
Live and archived webcasts of these events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com
Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
certara@pancomm.com
