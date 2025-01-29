Arizona Financial Crimes Task Force in Partnership with DEA Seizes Over 1,750 Pounds of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl in Major Drug Bust

PHOENIX – Investigators with the Arizona Financial Crimes Task Force executed a residential search warrant in the Phoenix area on Monday, January 27, 2025, following a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

As a result of the search warrant, investigators seized approximately 1,609 pounds of methamphetamine, 161 pounds of fentanyl pills (approximately 735,000 pills), and 47 pounds of fentanyl powder. The estimated Arizona street value of the drugs is $3,405,300, with its value increasing significantly the further east it is trafficked across the U.S.

The amount of narcotics seized represents an alarming threat to public safety, containing approximately 3,651,214 lethal doses of methamphetamine (200 mg per dose) and 10,811,374 lethal doses of fentanyl powder (2 mg per dose) - in addition to the 735,000 fentanyl pills, any one of which could cause a fatal overdose.

"This seizure represents a significant disruption to the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities," said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS). "The sheer amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl recovered underscores the ongoing battle we are fighting against drug traffickers who profit from addiction and suffering. Our department remains committed to dismantling these criminal organizations and keeping Arizonans safe."

The Arizona Financial Crimes Task Force is a multi-agency unit comprised of the AZDPS and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was also an integral partner in this investigation. These partner agencies are dedicated to investigating large-scale financial crimes, money laundering, and narcotics trafficking operations that fund organized crime.

"This operation is a testament to the power of law enforcement collaboration," said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. "Fentanyl and methamphetamine are devastating our communities, and we will not tolerate the trafficking of these deadly substances in Arizona. My office will continue to work tirelessly to prosecute those responsible and ensure they are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

"The criminals behind these drugs are ruthless, and they have no regard for the destruction they leave behind," said Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz of the DEA’s Phoenix Field Division. "This seizure represents lives saved and a direct hit to the criminal networks flooding our neighborhoods with poison. The DEA will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to stop the flow of these deadly drugs and bring those responsible to justice."

The investigation remains ongoing. No further details are available at this time.