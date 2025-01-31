John’s Crazy Socks Announced as Sponsor for Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) for 2025 Season

John’s Crazy Socks Becomes Sponsor for Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) for 2025 Season Professional bowler and John's Crazy Socks Brand Ambassador, Packy Hanrahan, pictured with John and Mark Cronin Pro Bowler and John's Crazy Socks Brand Ambasador Kyle Troup and John Cronin

John’s Crazy Socks to curate custom socks for PBA and ambassador bowlers Kyle Troup and Packy Hanrahan

I am so excited to work with Kyle, Packy and the PBA. Bowling is a great sport and our socks will help them express their personalities and love for the game.” — John Cronin, co-founder/Chief Happiness Officer of John’s Crazy Socks.

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmingdale, NY-based sock company John’s Crazy Socks recently announced have become the official athletic sock of the Pro Bowlers Association Tour (PBA Tour) as part of a sponsorship agreement for the 2025 season. The official PBA licensed socks will be available for purchase in-person at PBA Tour events through PBA’s merchandise partner, H5G and on the John’s Crazy Socks website . The partnership debuted at the first PBA event of the 2025 season, PBA Delaware Classic, on January 20-25 at Mid County Lanes & Entertainment in Middletown, Delaware, where John Cronin rolled out the ceremonial first ball.“John’s Crazy Socks’ origin story and mission are inspiring,” PBA Commissioner Tom Clark said. “Plus, the product is fun and practical for all bowlers. We are proud to partner with this organization and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”Professional bowlers Kyle Troup and Packy Hanrahan will serve as ambassadors for John’s Crazy Socks. Fans will be able to purchase custom socks online designed for Troup and Hanrahan, celebrating their unique styles and achievements.“I am so excited to work with Kyle, Packy and the PBA. Bowling is a great sport and our socks will help them express their personalities and love for the game,” said John Cronin.The PBA’s global reach spans over 30 nations, uniting millions of bowling enthusiasts in a shared celebration of the sport. Throughout the 2025 season, John’s Crazy Socks will gain extensive exposure across FS1 and FOX broadcasts, digital platforms and venue displays.“The official PBA sock is a high-performance athletic sock designed with input from PBA bowlers. Each sock features the PBA logo, embodying the “energy, tradition, and passion of bowling,” said Mark X. Cronin, co-founder of the business and John’s father.PBA superstar Kyle Troup, with his electric personality and signature style, joins forces fresh off his 12 Tour victories and 2021 Player of the Year achievement. Alongside him, rising talent Packy Hanrahan brings dynamic energy and a passionate drive to elevate the sport. Their distinctive sock designs will be featured both during competitions and everyday wear, creating a fashionable bridge between pros and fans.As bowling’s premier professional organization, the PBA stands at the forefront of competitive excellence. Its diverse membership base extends across more than 30 countries, with bowlers competing across multiple circuits including the Main Tour, Regional Tour and PBA50 Tour. Beyond professional competition, the PBA enriches the bowling community by providing recreational and league bowlers with membership benefits, including performance tracking, achievement recognition and tournaments.Founded in 2016 by John Cronin, a young man with Down Syndrome, and his father Mark, John’s Crazy Socks is the world’s largest online sock store, offering more than 4,000 unique sock designs. John’s Crazy Socks has an extensive Giving Back program that donates five percent of its earnings to their charity partners. In total, the company has raised more than $800,000 for their charity partners, including over $150,000 to Special Olympics New York. Like John, more than half of their employees have a differing ability, further proving that these individuals can make a significant impact in the business world.For more information about John’s Crazy Socks, please visit https://johnscrazysocks.com/ . For the latest information and updates about the 2025 PBA Tour, visit www.PBA.com ###About the Professional Bowlers AssociationThe Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world’s premier organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition. The PBA has thousands of members from over 30 countries, competing in events including the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. The PBA also serves casual and league bowlers through its membership programs, offering access to statistics, awards, and certified tournaments. With millions of fans worldwide, the PBA continues to grow the sport of bowling and inspire the next generation of bowlers.About John’s Crazy SocksJohn’s Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his “crazy socks.” He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading Happiness™. With more than 4,000 sock varieties, John’s Crazy Socks is now the world’s largest sock store. More than half their employees have a differing ability, and their Giving Back program has raised over $800,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, they are Spreading Happiness™.

