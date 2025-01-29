EXP promotes Dale Johnson to Vice President, Infrastructure - Western Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Dale Johnson, MBA, P.Eng., to Vice President, Infrastructure – Western Canada. In this elevated role, Dale will oversee the strategic direction, performance and growth of the infrastructure group throughout the region.

With more than 30 years of experience, Dale has managed significant projects and pursuits. During his 10 years at EXP, he has managed the land development team, bringing a unique perspective and extensive background in project management, construction and engineering, which has allowed Dale to lead confidently and navigate complex private and public land development and infrastructure projects.

“Dale’s extensive management and technical experience greatly benefits our operations team and clients, and he is integral in supporting our ongoing growth and excellence initiatives. In his new position, he will draw on his broad experience to provide comprehensive strategies to our Infrastructure Practice in Western Canada,” said Senior Vice President, Western Canada Michael Roberts.

Dale spent 13 years at consulting firms in both Saskatoon and Calgary. His roles included project management and team management before he moved to one of his largest land development clients, Qualico Communities. After seven years with Qualico, Dale transitioned back to consulting and began his career at EXP, working with the Land Development team. Dale is focused on solidifying and expanding EXP’s client base while continuing to identify strategic opportunities for the group.

“This is an exciting time to lead EXP’s Western Canada Infrastructure Practice. We’re expanding our reach throughout the region, identifying new clients and planning our path forward. After assisting clients, partners and team members in achieving success on dozens of developments, I welcome this next challenge as Vice President of Infrastructure. It’s exciting to consider what’s to come at EXP for our group of very talented professionals,” said Dale Johnson.

Dale is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA from Edinburgh School of Business, Heriot-Watt University.

