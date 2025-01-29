Minnesota Farmers Encouraged to Participate in Annual Survey

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is encouraging farmers to take part in its annual pesticide and fertilizer use survey. This year the phone survey is directed at corn and soybean producers. The data helps the MDA track the use of agricultural chemicals on Minnesota farms and provides guidance to educational and research programs.

The survey will begin February 3 and be completed by February 26. Survey questions will focus on pesticide and fertilizer applications on corn and soybeans grown in Minnesota for the 2024 season. The annual survey is completely voluntary, and farmers are not asked any personal questions.

The survey is conducted for the MDA by the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service out of their regional offices in Missouri and Arkansas. The calls will often be identified as ‘Nass Call Center’ on caller ID.

Minnesota farmers may be getting calls from multiple agencies and companies conducting a variety of surveys this time of year, but the information gathered from this survey is critical for research purposes.

If you have questions about the MDA’s annual survey, or if you wish to view results of previous surveys, visit the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticidefertilizersurveys. Producers can also call the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 651-955-4066 from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Saturday.

