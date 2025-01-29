Desmoid Tumors Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Desmoid Tumors Market Insights

DelveInsight's "Desmoid Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Desmoid Tumors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Desmoid Tumors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Desmoid Tumors Market Report:

• The Desmoid Tumors market size was valued ~USD 89 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In November 2024, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in severe rare diseases and cancer, announced that long-term efficacy and safety results from the Phase 3 DeFi trial of nirogacestat in adults with progressing desmoid tumors will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2024 Annual Meeting, scheduled for November 13-16, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

• In September 2024, Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing pioneering and top-tier targeted cancer therapies, announced today that it will present an updated poster showcasing results from the RINGSIDE Phase 2 clinical trial of AL102 for treating desmoid tumors at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

• In the 7MM, the US represented the largest market for desmoid tumors, with an estimated market size of around USD 60 million in 2023.

• In 2023, the total number of incident cases of desmoid tumors across the 7MM was approximately 3,400, with the highest number of cases occurring in the United States.

• In 2023, the majority of mutation-specific cases of desmoid tumors in the 7MM were attributed to the CTNNB1 gene mutation, with approximately 28,400 cases, while the APC gene mutation accounted for around 3,000 cases.

• Desmoid tumors make up less than 3% of soft tissue tumors, with an estimated annual incidence ranging from 1 in 250,000 to 1 in 500,000.

• In the US, approximately 1,000 to 1,650 new cases of desmoid tumors are diagnosed each year.

• In 2023, the 10-year prevalent cases of desmoid tumors in the EU4 and the UK were approximately 4,500 cases in males and around 8,300 cases in females.

• Over 90% of desmoid tumor cases are sporadic and linked to a mutation in the ß-catenin gene (CTNNB1). A smaller proportion of desmoid tumors occur in patients with a germline APC mutation, which presents as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

• Key Desmoid Tumors Companies: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Immunome/Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Eisai and PRISM BioLab, MedPacto, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., INSYS Therapeutics Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

• Key Desmoid Tumors Therapies: OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), AL102, Tegavivint (BC2059), E7386, Vactosertib, Sirolimus, Imatinib, Nirogacestat, AL102, Tegavivint, Nab-Rapamycin, Fentanyl sublingual spray, REC-4881, and others

• The Desmoid Tumors epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Desmoid Tumors are more common in women as compared to men

• The Desmoid Tumors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Desmoid Tumors pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Desmoid Tumors market dynamics.

Desmoid Tumors Overview

Desmoid tumors, also known as aggressive fibromatosis, are rare, slow-growing tumors that develop from the connective tissue cells in the body. These tumors are typically noncancerous (benign), but they can be locally aggressive, meaning they may invade and destroy surrounding tissue, organs, or structures.

Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Desmoid Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Desmoid Tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Desmoid Tumors

• Prevalent Cases of Desmoid Tumors by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Desmoid Tumors

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Desmoid Tumors

Desmoid Tumors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Desmoid Tumors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Desmoid Tumors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Desmoid Tumors Therapies and Key Companies

• OGSIVEO (nirogacestat): SpringWorks Therapeutics

• AL102: Immunome/Ayala Pharmaceuticals

• Tegavivint (BC2059): Iterion Therapeutics

• E7386: Eisai and PRISM BioLab

• Vactosertib: MedPacto, Inc.

• Nirogacestat: SpringWorks Therapeutics

• AL102: Ayala Pharmaceuticals

• Tegavivint: Iterion Therapeutics

• Sirolimus: Pfizer

• Imatinib: Novartis

• Nab-Rapamycin: Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

• Fentanyl sublingual spray: INSYS Therapeutics Inc

• REC-4881: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Desmoid Tumors Market Drivers

• Desmoid Tumors is a rare form of cancer; thus, companies developing treatment options for the same can possess several advantages like market exclusivities, premium pricing, subsidy for conducting trials, and several other benefits from the government bodies for R&D.

Desmoid Tumors Market Barriers

• Lack of approved therapies indicate an opportune time to invest in research and development as the Desmoid Tumors therapy segment is currently being explored by only a handful of players.

Scope of the Desmoid Tumors Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Desmoid Tumors Companies: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Immunome/Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Eisai and PRISM BioLab, MedPacto, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Iterion Therapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., INSYS Therapeutics Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

• Key Desmoid Tumors Therapies: OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), AL102, Tegavivint (BC2059), E7386, Vactosertib, Sirolimus, Imatinib, Nirogacestat, AL102, Tegavivint, Nab-Rapamycin, Fentanyl sublingual spray, REC-4881, and others

• Desmoid Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Desmoid Tumors current marketed and Desmoid Tumors emerging therapies

• Desmoid Tumors Market Dynamics: Desmoid Tumors market drivers and Desmoid Tumors market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Desmoid Tumors Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Desmoid Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

