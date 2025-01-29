Joe Seager Named President of Cutting Edge Fabrication

Cutting Edge Fabrication

Cutting Edge Fabrication announces the appointment of Joe Seager as its new president.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cutting Edge Fabrication (CEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Seager as its new president. Seager brings a strong engineering, operations, and sales background, positioning him to lead CEF into its next phase of growth and innovation.“I’m excited about this opportunity to lead CEF and build on our strong foundation of fabrication excellence, quality, and innovation,” said Seager. “As we expand our presence in the transportation, data center, automation, and military markets, we remain committed to delivering high-quality solutions for our customers.”CEF also seeks talented employees to join its growing team, particularly fitters and welders. “Our employees are the backbone of our success,” Seager added. “We are looking for skilled professionals who share our commitment to precision and excellence.”This leadership transition follows the retirement of Keith Butze, who has dedicated 28 years to CEF, including the last 20 years as president. “We are incredibly grateful for Keith’s leadership and contributions,” said Seager. “His impact on the company has been profound, and we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”For more information about Cutting Edge Fabrication and career opportunities, visit https://cefabrication.com About Cutting Edge FabricationCutting Edge Fabrication (CEF) is ISO 9001:2015 certified and is a premier provider of high-quality metal fabrication solutions. It serves industries such as transportation, data centers, automation, and the military. Committed to precision, quality, and innovation, CEF continues to push the boundaries of fabrication excellence.Cutting Edge Fabrication6030 North 60th StreetMilwaukee, WI 53218, USAsales@cefabrication.com+1-414-342-1990

