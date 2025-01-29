PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – June 4, 2024

Media Contact:

Madeline Russell, 3-Acre Stormwater Project Developer and Program Lead

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-261-5739, Madeline.Russell@Vermont.gov

State Releases $5.6 Million for Manufactured Housing Communities to Improve Stormwater

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have announced the availability of $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help manufactured housing communities improve stormwater practices. DEC is seeking proposals – due July 5, 2024 – from organizations interested in helping targeted communities access this funding.

Vermont's regulations require sites with impervious surfaces of three or more acres to get a 3-Acre Permit. These sites must treat stormwater runoff from hard surfaces – like roof tops, roads, and parking areas – to reduce pollution entering waterways. DEC aims to help as many manufactured housing communities as possible build the stormwater controls that are required for this permit.

“We have a serious housing crisis in the state, so making sure manufactured housing communities have the resources they need to deal with stormwater is critical,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Getting ARPA dollars into these communities will support clean drinking water, clean streams, and resilience for years to come.”

“We know that clean water projects can be costly for many Vermonters,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “That’s why it’s key to connect communities with construction funding for stormwater projects. It’s a win-win and protects both human health and our natural resources for generations.”

The Request for Proposals seeks services to bring funding and technical assistance to the state’s highest need communities while advancing the goals of the Clean Water Act. The selected vendor will oversee and administer this initiative. A portion of the full award can be used to support the administration of the initiative in partnership with DEC.

Applicants with a background related to funding program design and administration, stormwater construction project contracting and management, operating in service to or partnership with manufactured housing communities, and the State Stormwater GP 3-9050 permit are encouraged to apply.

Visit the Vermont Business Registry posting or the ARPA 3-Acre Funding Programs site page to learn more and access the Bidders Conference on Monday June 17, 2024 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm.

If Madeline Russell is not available at 802-261-5739 or Madeline.Russell@Vermont.gov, contact Gianna Petito at 802-636-7547 or Gianna.Petito@Vermont.gov.

