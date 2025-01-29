Port of San Luis CBP Officers Have Busy Weekend of Enforcement Activity

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis intercepted multiple smuggling attempts involving hard-narcotics, currency, ammunition, and a firearm over the weekend.

Ammunition concealed in seat void.

The first incident occurred on Friday January 24, at approximately 1:30 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 19-year-old male driving a Jeep SUV attempting to exit the United States to Mexico at the San Luis I Port of Entry. The teenage driver, a U.S. citizen, was referred for further examination after a CBP canine alerted to the presence of ammunition in the vehicle.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the SUV revealing anomalies beneath the seats of the vehicle.

During an extensive search of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered and extracted 100 boxes of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition concealed within natural voids

beneath the seats of the vehicle. Each box contained 20 rounds with a total of 2,000 rounds discovered.

Fentanyl concealed in floorboard.

The second seizure occurred on Saturday January 25, at approximately 1:30 a.m., when CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male driving a Volkswagen sedan applying for entry from Mexico. The teenager, a United States citizen, was referred for further examination after a CBP canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the sedan revealing anomalies within the floor of the vehicle.

CBP officers searched the vehicle and discovered 32 packages concealed beneath the carpet on the floor of the vehicle. One (1) of the packages contained over two (2) pounds of white fentanyl powder and the other 31 packages contained approximately 70 pounds of blue fentanyl pills.

The seized narcotics had an estimated street value of $604,070.

Seized firearm and ammunition.

The third incident occurred on Sunday January 26, at approximately 8:30 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 49-year-old male

driving a Jeep SUV applying for entry from Mexico. The driver, a United States citizen, was referred for further examination after a CBP canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers performed a personal search of the driver resulting in the discovery of approximately five (5) grams of methamphetamine.

During an extensive search of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered a loaded .40 caliber pistol, 13 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and 100 rounds of .22 mm ammunition concealed within the center console of the vehicle.

The next incident occurred later that night, at approximately 11:00 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 23-year-old female pedestrian attempting to exit the United States to Mexico. The woman, a U.S. citizen, was referred for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers performed a personal search of the traveler resulting in the discovery of nine bundles of undeclared U.S. currency, totaling $22,363, concealed around the traveler’s midsection.

Minutes later, at approximately 11:02 p.m., CBP officers encountered another female pedestrian attempting to exit the United States to Mexico. The 26-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen and Legal Permanent Resident, was referred for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers performed a personal search of the traveler resulting in the discovery of eight bundles of undeclared U.S. currency, totaling $56,063, concealed around the traveler’s midsection.

“Our CBP officers are truly America’s frontline, committed to protect our borders and keep our communities safe,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “These inbound and outbound seizures are indicative of their commitment and importance.”

Officers seized the drugs, ammunition, firearm, currency, and vehicles. The travelers involved were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CBP's Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation's food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.