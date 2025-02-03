JustSell, the eCommerce platform from Newcastle is in Riyadh for 2 days only: Come and see

At Riyadh's RLC event. Muhammad and Sebastian Uptivity logo with web address

Newcastle’s Uptivity is heading to Riyadh to show off the e-commerce platform JustSell at the RLC Forum at the Fairmont Hotel.

We're from Newcastle; we already have a connection with Saudi Arabia through our football club. We want to grow, and we want Saudi businesses to grow. ....we also want Newcastle United to win more.” — Ash Nehmet

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia is making big moves to diversify beyond oil. Although oil is a blessing, the future is brighter with the economy firing on multiple cylinders. Vision 2030 is about going global. It’s about making, growing, selling, trading and above all, exporting.Enter Uptivity , a Newcastle-based tech company, heading to the RLC Global Forum in Riyadh this February to show how its JustSell e-commerce platform can help Saudi businesses export like pros.JustSell makes it ridiculously easy to sell stuff online—whether wholesale or retail—and now comes with some clever AI that helps businesses navigate taxes and regulations before they get caught in a bureaucratic tangle. With Vision 2030 pushing for more businesses to go international, JustSell could be the trusty sidekick Saudi companies need to take that leap.Partners in commerceAsh Nehmet of Uptivity is all in on making global sales as easy as possible:“We’re all about making online selling painless, especially across borders. Being from Newcastle, we’ve already got a bit of a connection with Saudi Arabia through our football club. We want to grow, we want Saudi businesses to grow, and,...... we want Newcastle United to win more.”Muhammad, Uptivity’s CEO, added:“The JustSell platform is basically built for export and wholesale. Sure, it works for local and retail, but so do others. The difference? We do everything they do, but we keep going where they hit a wall.”Saudi’s other Newcastle favouriteUptivity is already helping businesses worldwide, but now it’s got its sights on becoming Saudi Arabia’s second-best friend in Newcastle.Ash says, “We love Saudi investment in Newcastle. As a city, we welcome international fans. If any Saudi fans are coming to Newcastle, get in touch, and we’ll meet and enjoy a coffee together. We’ll be in Riyadh all week from February 3rd. On February 4th and 5th, we’ll be at the Fairmont Hotel for the RLC event. Come and meet us. We’re looking to partner with payment or POS companies such as HyperPay, Moyasar, mada, and ProPOS.….. anyone who can help us connect, please get in touch.The RLC Global Forum will be held at the Fremont Hotel on February 4th and 5th. Mohammad Ali and Sebastian Beckwith from Uptivity will attend, along with the British contingent and British Embassy staff.Both Muhammad and Sebastian can be contacted at hello@uptivityapps.com or on Uptivity's WhatsApp for business:Chat on WhatsApp with +44 7774 421123

Benefits and features of JustSell, the eCommerce platform from Newcastle

