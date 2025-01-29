MCQ Markets announces Solana and RWA Strategy for the Future of Data Authenticity and Tokenization of Collector Cars on the Blockchain

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCQ Markets, an emerging leader in the automotive alternative asset investment space, is thrilled to announce its new strategic endeavor pioneering the curation of ultra-rare luxury vehicles and collectibles via tokenization and data authentication on the Solana Blockchain.

MCQ provides individuals the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios with iconic automobiles through their SEC-qualified offerings - breaking down barriers traditionally associated with luxury car ownership.

MCQ Markets is creating a series of NFTs for each car to be sold on the MCQ platform, ensuring the data authenticity of all automobiles and collectibles. Each vehicle will be linked to a unique NFT, securely storing vital information such as VIN, mileage, acquisition date, and more. This secure and immutable digital ledger will ensure all records are tamper-resistant and fully transparent.

Backed by the Solana Foundation, which drives the adoption of the Solana blockchain, this integration ensures the seamless tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) like these collector cars, setting a new standard for transparency and innovation in Web3. By leveraging scalability and efficiency offered on the Solana blockchain, MCQ Markets is laying the foundation for the future of data secure authentication in the collector car market, ensuring verified historical records and market valuations.

CEO of MCQ Markets, Curt Hopkins, shared, "This integration will bring the technical prowess and security of the blockchain to the automotive world, ensuring authenticity, provenance, and transparency for our investors. This partnership will enable MCQ Markets to explore new frontiers in Web3 and be at the forefront of creating the future automotive collecting.”

MCQ Markets has received an investment from SOL Global Investments Corp. as part of their 2025 Solana ecosystem investment strategy. Curt continued, “This investment into MCQ Markets from SOL Global highlights the innovative potential of Solana’s blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional and alternative asset classes, providing a new level of authenticity and provenance to all investments.”

MCQ Markets is redefining luxury asset ownership by making exotic automobiles attainable through its innovative fractional ownership model. The platform serves both passionate enthusiasts and seasoned investors, democratizing luxury ownership and allowing more individuals to invest in assets that were previously out of reach. For more information, please visit: https://on.mcqmarkets.com/pr.

Investments contain a high degree of risk. You should carefully review the MCQ Markets offering circular before deciding to invest, a copy of which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, linked here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2025795/000149315224023512/partiiandiii.htm.

The Solana Foundation is dedicated to the adoption and growth of the Solana blockchain, one of the world’s fastest and most scalable decentralized networks. By enabling secure, low-cost, and energy-efficient transactions, Solana powers the next generation of blockchain-based innovations across finance, gaming, and real-world asset tokenization. For more information, visit: https://solana.org/ .

