A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “The Crisis of Access to Early Diagnosis of Autism and Emerging Solutions” on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET. Register today.

The webinar presenter, Ami Klin, Ph.D., is the Director of the Marcus Autism Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar Professor & Chief, Division of Autism & Related Disorders, Department of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is the President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

According to the CDC, approximately one in 36 children in the U.S. has been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Research indicates that early diagnosis and intervention for autism significantly enhance long-term outcomes, improving symptoms and future skill development. The National Institute of Health reports that “the sooner a child gets help, the greater the chance for learning and progress.” Therefore, early diagnosis of autism is critical for children.

This webinar will focus on studies validating social visual engagement--the moment-by-moment way children look at and learn about their social surroundings--as a quantitative biomarker for autism. Leveraging this science, Dr. Klin and colleagues have developed and validated an eye-tracking-based tool for the diagnosis and assessment of autism in toddlers aged 16-30 months. Called EarliPoint, it is an objective, standardized, quantitative, and cost-effective tool for the early diagnosis and assessment of autism. Clinical validation data has led to its FDA clearance for broad use in the community. Dr. Klin will explain why it has potential for making the diagnosis process more efficient and accessible.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $461 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.