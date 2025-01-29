Serena McGann Joins Keith Family Law

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith Family Law is being joined by highly skilled family law attorney, Serena K. McGann. In her practice, McGann has had a special interest in empowering disenfranchised women. McGann, raised in South Florida, has returned to the roots of her parents to create a life and career in New Jersey. McGann knew early on that she wanted to focus her career on family law issues and served in Rutgers Law School’s Child Advocacy Clinic. McGann also served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Tara Schillari-Rich, J.S.C., a New Jersey Superior Court Family Part Judge in Hudson County.“Joining Keith Family Law is an incredible opportunity to work for a firm that shares my dedication to helping families overcome some of life’sdifficult challenges,” McGann said. “I’m excited to bring my past experiences and passion for family law to the firm, and I look forward to making a difference for our clients and the community.”Before joining the firm, McGann was an attorney at a boutique matrimonial and family law firm in Hackensack, New Jersey. She focused entirely on divorce, child custody, child support, domestic violence, litigation, prenuptial agreements, marital settlement agreements, meditation, and other family matters. McGann earned her law degree at Rutgers Law School – Newark after receiving a B.B.A. at Florida Atlantic University, where she majored in International Business and minored in Sociology. During college, she volunteered for Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse. She worked closely with the staff to provide services to survivors of domestic violence and abuse.McGann is a member of the Essex County Bar Association, the Union County Bar Association, the New Jersey State Bar Association, the New Jersey Women Lawyers' Association, and the New York Women’s Bar Association."Serena is a remarkable addition to our team at Keith Family Law,” said Heather C. Keith, founder and attorney at Keith Family Law. “Her deep commitment to supporting families through challenging times, combined with her extensive experience in family law will make her a valuable asset to our firm and our clients.”Keith Family Law has been assisting families with their family law matters since 2012. The firm has years of experience in handling both adversarial and amicable divorce cases. To learn more about Keith Family Law, go to https://keithfamilylaw.com/

