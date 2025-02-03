Jeff McCoy Joins Education Research & Development Institute (ERDI) as Chief Education Officer

Education Research & Development Institute

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Education Research & Development Institute (ERDI), a national leader in fostering collaboration between district and industry leaders to address the most pressing challenges in PK-12 education, is delighted to announce that Mr. Jeff McCoy will join the organization as Chief Education Officer in the fall of 2025.“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff McCoy to the ERDI team. His extensive experience, innovative mindset, and unwavering commitment to equity and excellence perfectly align with ERDI’s mission,” said Dr. Jennifer Ferrari, CEO of ERDI. “Jeff’s leadership will amplify our capacity to support education leaders and solution providers nationwide, and we are excited for the transformative impact he will bring as we work toward our shared vision for the future of education.”With over 25 years of transformative leadership experience in Greenville County Schools—the largest school district in South Carolina—Mr. McCoy brings unparalleled expertise and vision to ERDI’s mission of advancing education through innovative research and development.Most recently, Mr. McCoy served as Associate Superintendent for Academics at Greenville County Schools, where he spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, including the district-wide K-12 Literacy Framework, the creation of a K-12 Virtual School, and a comprehensive school transformation model. These efforts established Greenville County Schools as a national exemplar of academic excellence and student-centered learningIn recognition of his outstanding contributions, Mr. McCoy was honored in 2024 by District Administration as one of the Top 100 influencers in Education. This prestigious accolade underscores his commitment to fostering educational equity and innovation at the national level. He also received the 1EdTech Leadership Award in 2022 for contributions to enhancing student achievement through technology.Throughout his career, Mr. McCoy has held numerous leadership roles, including District Learning Coordinator, Director of Instructional Technology, and Executive Director of Academic Innovation and Technology. His expertise in integrating technology into the classroom has advanced personalized learning and equitable access to high-quality education. He has been widely featured in publications such as Education Digest and eSchool News and is a frequent guest on education and technology podcasts. He co-authored several blueprints on topics like technology integration and artificial intelligence, and as a thought leader in responsible and ethical AI use, Mr. McCoy frequently presents nationally on its potential to enhance teacher efficiency and personalize learning.Beyond his district leadership, Mr. McCoy has served on prominent advisory boards, including the RTM Advisory Board, TEAMology Board of Advisors, and the 1EdTech Board of Directors. He co-founded the National Council for Innovative Instructional Leaders in 2023, providing a platform for advancing instructional best practices and transformative innovation. He has also contributed to his community through service on the Board of Directors for the Upstate Children’s Museum.“I am honored to be joining ERDI as Chief Education Officer,” said Jeff. “The ERDI network has had a huge impact on my own career as I’ve been able to learn from some of the most talented leaders from across the country! I am excited to be part of this brilliant team supporting superintendents, senior leaders, and solution providers around the nation.“Jaime Barraza, ERDI’s current Chief Education Officer, will transition to the role of Chief Strategy Officer this fall.

